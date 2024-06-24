Statkraft AS: Changes in the Board of Directors

Kristin Halvorsen has been elected to the Board of Directors in Statkraft. She replaces Marit Salte who has requested to step down from the Board.



Kristin Halvorsen is the Director of the CICERO Center for International Climate and Environmental Research. She is a former politician and was a member of the Stoltenberg II government from 2005 to 2013, initially serving as Minister of Finance and later as Minister of Education and Research. She was elected member of parliament from 1989 to 2013 and was the leader of the Socialist Left Party (SV) from 1997 to 2012.



Halvorsen also serves as Chair of the Board at the TRH Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s Foundation and Deputy Chair of the Board for the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI). Previously, she has held positions as Chair of the Research Council of Norway and the Natural History Museum, as well as Head of The Norwegian Biotechnology Advisory Board. Recently, she was appointed head of the expert committee tasked with evaluating nuclear power in Norway.

Marit Salte has requested to step down from the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors in Statkraft AS now consists of:

Chair: Alexandra Bech Gjørv

Vice Chair: Ingelise Arntsen

Board Member: Mikael Lundin

Board Member: Pål Erik Sjåtil

Board Member: Lars Røsæg

Board Member: Kristin Halvorsen

Board Member: Marte Lind (employee elected)

Board Member: Lars Mathisen (employee elected)

Board Member: Thorbjørn Holøs (employee elected)

The Board of Directors in Statkraft AS is identical to the Board of Directors in Statkraft SF.

