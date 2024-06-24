Six Workers’ Compensation Leaders Recognized With IAIABC NextGen Awards

MONONA, Wis., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IAIABC NextGen Awards recognize talented and transformative young professionals under the age of 40 who are having a positive impact in their organizations and the workers’ compensation industry. For the 2024 IAIABC NextGen Awards, six recipients were selected from a pool of outstanding nominees.



"I am very impressed with the accomplished class of 2024 IAIABC NextGen Award recipients. Each of them has put their own stamp on workers’ compensation, sharing their passion, dedication, and innovative ideas with different sectors of the industry. I look forward to seeing where these leaders take the industry into the future,” says Heather Lore, IAIABC Executive Director.

The IAIABC congratulates the recipients of the 2024 IAIABC NextGen Awards:

Matthew Cole

Lead Data Analyst, Medical Operations, NCCI

Melissa Coleman

Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ametros

Charles Cordova

Economist, New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration



Nazanin Esmaili

Manager, Advanced Analytics, Workplace Safety Insurance Board (WSIB) of Ontario (formerly)



Paul Hendrick

Director and Actuary, NCCI

Jeff Nelson

Commissioner of Workers’ Compensation, Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers' Compensation

In addition to the NextGen winners, the IAIABC is also proud to recognize 4 additional finalists and 14 honorable mentions whose work is helping to progress and elevate the workers’ compensation industry. View the list of finalists and honorable mention nominees here.

The IAIABC will share the NextGen Award recipients’ stories throughout the year, including as part of the IAIABC 110th Convention September 23-26, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NextGen Award recipients will also be profiled in a special edition issue of Perspectives, the IAIABC’s digital publication.

Over the eight years of the IAIABC NextGen Awards, 60 individuals have been recognized with a NextGen Award. Visit www.iaiabc.org/nextgen-awards for more information about this year’s and past NextGen recipients.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.

Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager

Phone: (608) 410-2216

Email: cnudleman@iaiabc.org