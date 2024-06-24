Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 9.14 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.41%

New York, United States , June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Size is to Grow from USD 4.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.14 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.41% during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4618

A neurological disorder called Parkinson’s disease is characterized by involuntary or uncontrollable movements, such as stiffness, shaking, and difficulty in balance and coordination. Since there is now no recognized treatment for Parkinson’s disease, industry players are working on developing new drugs that may lessen the condition's symptoms. Noninvasive diagnostic imaging, like positron emission tomography (PET) scans, can help a clinician diagnose a patient. The market for Parkinson's disease medicines is being driven by the aging of the population, rising public knowledge of the condition, and the anticipated availability of new treatments. Additionally, it is projected that the market will rise in the next years due to the increasing accessibility and availability of different medications and supporting therapies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Furthermore, treatments for Parkinson’s disease can cause orthostatic hypotension as well as gastrointestinal issues like nausea and vomiting during adverse effects. Neuropsychiatric illnesses are characterized by anxiety and hallucinations, which

Browse key industry insights spread across 232 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Carbidopa-Levodopa, Dopamine Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Transdermal, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4618

The carbidopa-levodopa segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest revenue share of Parkinson’s disease treatment during the projected timeframe.

Based on the drug class, the Parkinson’s disease treatment is divided into carbidopa-levodopa, dopamine agonists, monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors, catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, and others. Among these, the carbidopa-levodopa segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest revenue share of Parkinson’s disease treatment during the projected timeframe. One of the best medication combinations for Parkinson's disease treatment is carbidopa- levodopa. As a second line of treatment, it is frequently utilized because it is the most effective.

The oral segment accounted for the market with the largest market share in Parkinson’s disease Treatment during the projected timeframe.

Based on the route of administration, the Parkinson’s disease treatment is divided into oral, subcutaneous, transdermal, and others. Among these, the oral segment accounted for the market with the largest market share in Parkinson’s disease treatment during the projected timeframe. Once drugs or active ingredients are taken orally, they enter the bloodstream through the digestive system and are then disseminated throughout the body. The drug, which is frequently given as a tablet, capsule, or liquid, is swallowed by the patient.



The hospital pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of Parkinson’s disease treatment during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channels, the Parkinson’s disease treatment is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Among these, the hospital pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of Parkinson’s disease treatment during the estimated period. Hospital pharmacies are the primary means of distribution for anti-Parkinson’s drugs, both branded and generic. The growing number of individuals with Parkinson’s disease and the ease with which various dosage forms can be acquired at hospital pharmacies are anticipated to fuel the segment's growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4618

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Parkinson’s disease treatment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Parkinson’s disease treatment over the forecast period. The aging population is driving up the number of persons receiving diagnoses for this ailment, which in turn is driving up demand for therapy. North America is home to cutting-edge medical facilities and technology as well as a highly developed healthcare system. This increases the need for medications because it enables an early diagnosis, encompassing therapy, and improved control of Parkinson's disease.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the Parkinson’s disease treatment during the projected timeframe. An increase in government funding and patient volume is anticipated to boost the regional market. Additionally, it is expected that increased R&D efforts and supportive government policies will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Abbott Laboratories, General Electric Company, Abbvie, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Novartis AG, Olatec Therapeutics, Biotech Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Hallamshire Physiotherapy Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., and Others Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4596

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Recent Developments

In January 2022, ABL Bio Inc. and Sanofi partnered to develop and market a medication for Parkinson's disease as well as additional possible indications.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Parkinson’s disease treatment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market, By Drug Class

Carbidopa-levodopa

Dopamine Agonists

Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor

Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitor

Others

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Others

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Psyllium Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Nucleotides Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nitrogenous Base (Purine and Pyrimidine), By Application (Diagnostics Research, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Technology (TaqMan Allelic Discrimination and SNP By Pyrosequencing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Empty Capsules Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gelatin and Non-Gelatin), By Functionality (Immediate-Release, Sustained-Release, Delayed Release, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, Antacids & Anti-flatulent preparations, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmetic, Reference Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Skin Rash Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Skin Rash Type (Contact Dermatitis, Eczema, Psoriasis, Hives, Viral, and Others), By Treatment Type (Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Antihistamines, Antifungals, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Mineral Supplements Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Formulation (Powder, Capsule & Tablets, Liquid, and Others), By Product (Calcium, and Magnesium), By End-use (Men, Women, and Children), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US: