IdBase Nears End of Crowdfunding Campaign to Transform Event Ticketing

Los Angeles, CA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IdBase, the company developing identity verification technology for the live event ticketing industry, announces that its equity crowdfunding campaign is nearing its close. The company is inviting potential investors to learn more about its mission to address long-standing challenges in the $1.5 trillion1 live events market.



IdBase CEO Alan Gelfand stated, "Our goal is to create a fairer ticketing system that benefits genuine fans, artists, and venues alike. We're excited to share our vision with potential investors as we approach this crucial milestone."

Top reasons to consider learning about IdBase's offering:

Addressing a persistent industry problem Potential to disrupt a massive market Fan-focused approach to ticketing Strong industry relationships already in place Exclusive perks for early supporters

Recent government actions, including antitrust lawsuits and new legislation, highlight the need for change in the ticketing industry. This regulatory environment may create opportunities for neutral third-party solutions like IdBase's platform.

To receive webinar access details and learn about IdBase's mission to defeat the bots for good, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r2aKSA8_QViPe9-aVlTcbA#/registration



This is a chance for everyone to be part of the solution and make a difference.

The equity crowdfunding campaign will close before the end of June, leaving a very short window for investors to participate. Investing in private companies involves risks, including illiquidity and loss of capital. Potential investors are strongly advised to review all offering materials and disclosures carefully before making any investment decisions. Visit investinidbase.com to learn more about transforming the future of live events.

About IdBase

IdBase provides an identity verification platform for the live events industry. Its technology leverages biometrics to authenticate attendees' true identities, defeating ticket scalping bots and ensuring access to face-value pricing across all ticketing systems. By linking identities to tickets, IdBase enhances security while optimizing venue operations. The company aims to create a better ecosystem for fans, artists, teams and venues.

Source:

Live events industry includes music, sports, conferences, and more. Source: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/events-industry-market











