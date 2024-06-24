17 winners receive the 2024 MAP Award for high performance in revenue cycle

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced the 2024 winners of the MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, including four integrated delivery systems, five hospital systems, three individual hospitals, two critical access hospitals and three physician practices.



HFMA’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®), implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, focused their efforts on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.

“These organizations have demonstrated their commitment to putting patients first when it comes to their billing and payment practices,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D. “Congratulations to all of the 2024 MAP Award winners for serving as role models for the field.”

Many MAP Award winners credited the contributions not only of their revenue cycle team but also of others throughout the organization.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized again for this prestigious award,” said Baylor Scott & White Health Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Sarah Knodel, upon being notified they had received the award. “The dedication of our revenue cycle team and strategic partners across our organization have enabled us to sustain and improve upon our performance in a constantly changing and challenging environment. Our focus is relentlessly optimizing our processes to help the organization achieve its financial goals while delivering the best experience we can to the patients we serve.”



Winners of the 2024 MAP Award for High Performance include the following organizations.

Winning integrated delivery systems:

Baylor Scott & White Health, Dallas

Geisinger Health System, Danville, Pa.

Intermountain Health—Peaks Region, Broomfield, Colo.

University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

Winning hospital systems:

Ballad Health, Johnson City, Tenn.

Covenant Health, Andover, Mass.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Charleston, S.C.

ThedaCare, Inc., Neenah, Wis.

Union Health System, Terre Haute, Ind.



Winning individual hospitals:

AnMed, Anderson, S.C.

Mercy Medical Center Merced, Merced, Calif.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston



Winning critical access hospitals:

Mercy Medical Center-Mt. Shasta, Mount Shasta, Calif.

Ozark Health Medical Center, Clinton, Ark.

Winning physician practices:

Alo/Avance Care, Durham, N.C.

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, Tarrytown, N.Y.

Privia Medical Group, Arlington, Va.



The awards were presented and award recipients celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference on June 24 in Las Vegas.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 117,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

