KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 17 June 2024 and 21 June 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 17-06-2024 93 000 € 6 074 779 € 65.32 € 64.28 € 65.62 18-06-2024 92 000 € 6 082 801 € 66.12 € 65.36 € 66.34 19-06-2024 92 000 € 6 141 552 € 66.76 € 66.12 € 67.14 20-06-2024 90 000 € 6 060 627 € 67.34 € 66.86 € 67.58 21-06-2024 93 000 € 6 185 039 € 66.51 € 66.10 € 67.40

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 18 448 766 on 21 June 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 127 591 516.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

