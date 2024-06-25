Company Announcement, Helsinki, 25 June 2024 at 9:30 AM (EEST)



Insider Information: Nexstim Plc’s offering for an EUR 750,000 convertible bond has closed and EUR 650,000 of the bond was subscribed for

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) announces that its offering for an EUR 750,000 convertible bond has been closed.

The convertible bond has been subscribed for a total amount of EUR 650,000 by the following parties: Leena Niemistö through Kaikarhenni Oy, Ossi Haapaniemi through Kalksten Finance Oy, Kyösti Kakkonen through Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy, and Tero Weckroth through WRCC Invest Oy.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

