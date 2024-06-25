Global Cloud Kitchen Market Size To Worth USD 185.49 Billion By 2033 | CARG Of 10.97%

New York, United States , June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cloud Kitchen Market Size is to Grow from USD 65.49 Billion in 2023 to USD 185.49 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.97% during the projected period.





A cloud kitchen, a virtual or ghost kitchen, is a gastronomic concept that serves solely for food training and distribution, evading the traditional feast-in experience. Contrast brick-and-mortar cafes, cloud kitchens do not have a physical area like a shopfront or eating area for customers. As a substitute, they stimulate digital technology and online platforms to accept orders and satisfy deliveries or takeout. Cloud kitchens work mostly over digital channels, leveraging online platforms, mobile applications, and third-party delivery services to join with customers. The growing demand for food tied with the increasing global population, cumulative disposable income, improved demand for conveniences, and propagation of digital technologies are the main factors that determine the global cloud kitchen market. The increasing preference for online food delivery over the dine-in experience is an important factor that has enhanced the demand for cloud kitchen services. The instant development and saturation of the several apps that deliver food online such as Zomato, Swiggy, EatSure, and Grubhub has exponentially braced the development of the global cloud kitchen market. However, cloud kitchens recurrently depend severely on third-party delivery facilities, divulging them to these platforms' policies, fees, and commission structures. High commission rates occupied by delivery amassers can affect the productivity of cloud kitchens and limit their control over the end-to-end buyer experience. The increasing admiration of cloud kitchens has led to a surge in competition, resulting in market satiety in certain regions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Cloud Kitchen Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Shared Kitchen, and Kitchen Pods), By Nature (Franchised, and Standalone), By Product (Burger/Sandwich, Pizza/Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican/Asian Food, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Based on the type, the global cloud kitchen market is divided into independent cloud kitchens, commissary/shared kitchens, and kitchen pods. Among these, the independent segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cloud kitchen market during the projected timeframe. This is attributed to the rapid evolution in the number of standalone brands across the globe that help customers through a single location. The growing preferences of customers to order food from online food delivery apps due to the connected conveniences with it have encouragingly boosted the development of this segment.

Based on its nature, the global cloud kitchen market is divided into franchised, and standalone. Among these, the franchised segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cloud kitchen market during the projected timeframe. This is attributed to the instant development of online food delivery apps has offered an enormous development opportunity to the cloud kitchen brands that have elevated the growth of the franchised segment. The rising saturation of the popular franchises, mainly in the developing regions has elevated the growth of this segment.

Based on the product, the global cloud kitchen market is divided into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food, and others. Among these, the burger/sandwich segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the cloud kitchen market during the estimated period. This is attributed to these typical comfort foods providing a wide range of tastes and eating preferences, which makes them a widespread choice for customers across diverse demographics and cultures. Moreover, burgers and sandwiches are suitable for delivery, as they transport fit and maintain their quality during carriage, endorsing a sustaining dining experience for clients ordering from cloud kitchens.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cloud kitchen market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in population and improved lifestyle are the main factors that boost the development of the cloud kitchen market. A growth in buying power in the region primarily determines sales of cloud kitchen products in the region. Moreover, clients are opting for different types of fast food, resulting in a strong requirement for cloud kitchen products. Consequently, the cloud kitchen market holds dynamic potential and is estimated to experience a significantly advanced progress rate during the forecast period in the region. Growing purchasing power, improved access to digital technologies, higher penetration of the Internet and increased adoption of smart devices are some of the major factors that have driven the growth of the North American cloud kitchen market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cloud kitchen market during the projected timeframe. This is attributed to the Asia Pacific is the home to more than half of the global population which provides a massive customer base. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, busy lifestyles, increasing saturation of the internet, and the growing implementation of smartphones are some of the significant macroeconomic factors that determine the development of the cloud kitchen market in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the rate of vast young inhabitants and the escalating demand for food along with the growing population is optimizing the market growth. Countries like China and India are showing promising growth opportunities for the market players due to the sturdy economic growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Cloud Kitchen Market include CloudKitchens, Dahmakan, DoorDash Kitchen, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Kitchen United, Keatz, Kitopi, Kitchens@, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Nextbite Brands LLC, PAR Technology Corporation, POSist Technologies Private Limited, Rebel Foods, REEF Technology Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Rebel Foods prolonged its prominence by making its venture into the Saudi Arabian market by inauguring two cloud kitchens in Riyadh. Additionally, the company has drawn plans to set up 60 online restaurants in the city over the coming year.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Cloud Kitchen Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cloud KItchen Market, By Type

Independent Cloud Kitchen

Commissary/Shared Kitchen

Kitchen Pods

Global Cloud KItchen Market, By Nature

Franchised

Standalone

Global Cloud KItchen Market, By Product

Burger/Sandwich

Pizza/Pasta

Chicken

Seafood

Mexican/Asian Food

Others

Global Cloud Kitchen Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



