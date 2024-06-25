Power Slap and NetBet Announce Sports Betting Marketing Partnership

NetBet Named an Official Sportsbook Partner of Power Slap in the U.K., Ireland, France, Romania, Brazil & Mexico

Partnership Begins Friday with Power Slap 8: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Danie Van Heerden

LONDON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, and NetBet , a leading Global online casino and sportsbook , today announced a new marketing partnership for 2024 designed to leverage and supercharge the popularity of Power Slap sports betting across the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Romania, Brazil & Mexico.

NetBet will become an Official Sportsbook Partner of Power Slap. The partnership begins this week with Power Slap 8: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Danie Van Heerden, which airs live and free across the globe on Rumble at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

“The addition of NetBet to Power Slap’s growing list of blue-chip brand partners continues to show the evolution and trajectory of the sport, and in particular the demand for betting on the sport,” said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella. “This partnership with NetBet will magnify betting opportunities to fans across Europe, Mexico & Brazil.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Power Slap. This collaboration brings together the excitement of the next evolution of fight sports and the exceptional betting experience that our customers expect,” said NetBet CEO Marcel Prioteasa. “We look forward to offering fans unique opportunities to engage with the thrilling world of Power Slap as it grows across Europe and beyond.”

The NetBet brand will be featured on the Power Slap table and canvas, and the two brands will team up on social and digital branded opportunities focused on betting odds available in the region through NetBet.

Additional information on Power Slap can be found on the official Power Slap website at PowerSlap.com .

For more information contact press@netbet.com

About Power Slap

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by state athletic commissions. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship. For more information, visit PowerSlap.com and follow Power Slap on Rumble (/c/powerslap), Instagram (@powerslap), Facebook (.com/slap), YouTube (@powerslap), Twitter (@powerslap), Snapchat (@powerslap), and TikTok (@powerslap).

About NetBet

NetBet is a leading online gambling platform, offering a wide range of sports betting options, casino games, Live Casino, and lots more. Having operated across four continents for nearly two decades, NetBet is known for being committed to providing a safe and exciting betting environment for its users. For more information visit: https://sport.netbet.co.uk/