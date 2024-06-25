IoT Start-up Tracker and Digital Healthcare Services Growth Opportunities, Featuring Profiles of Kontakt, Binah.ai, brain4care, SleepUp and Sensorweb

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Start-up Tracker: Digital Healthcare Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Healthcare providers and payers are operating under the pressure of rising healthcare costs, demand for better health outcomes, and the need to improve the digital patient experience. The start-up tracker helps ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that address industry challenges.
This start-up tracker provides a rich database of start-ups and niche players that can transform processes in healthcare services and add value to the end user. The companies featured were selected based on a Best Practices database, in addition to secondary research on worldwide healthcare ecosystem mappings and rankings.
The industry segments the study considers are mobile health (mHealth), telehealth, and healthcare IT (both clinical and non-clinical). The publisher conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific) to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. Each shortlisted company has been screened and analyzed by the analyst, and an overall score has been established based on the criteria described in this study.
The study also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Definition and Methodology
- Definition of IoT
- Scope of the Study
- Research Process and Methodology
- Key Topics Covered in This Study
Growth Environment
- Business Objectives in Healthcare Services
- Technology Investments in Healthcare Services
- Stage of IoT Adoption in Healthcare Services
- IoT Benefits in Healthcare Services
- IoT Challenges in Healthcare Services
- IoT Network Connection in Healthcare Services
- Healthcare Services Ecosystem
- Key Challenges in Healthcare Services
- Change in Attitude Towards Health and General Wellness
- Digital Transformation of Healthcare Services
- Ecosystem of Digital Healthcare Services
- Key Segments of Digital Healthcare Services
- Digital Technologies Transforming Healthcare Services
- The IoT Business Model in Digital Healthcare Services
- IoMT Sector Opportunities
- IoMT Data
- IoMT and Edge Computing Applications
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Digital Healthcare Services
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
Key Competitors
- Key Competitors (start-ups) in Digital Healthcare Services
- Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles
- Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles
Company Profiles
- Kontakt.io - Company Profile
- Kontakt.io - Analyst Viewpoint
- Binah.ai - Company Profile
- Binah.ai - Analyst Viewpoint
- brain4care - Company Profile
- brain4care - Analyst Viewpoint
- SleepUp - Company Profile
- SleepUp - Analyst Viewpoint
- Sensorweb - Company Profile
- Sensorweb - Analyst Viewpoint
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: mHealth to Track Health and Deliver Therapies
- Growth Opportunity 2: Telehealth to Enable Remote Examination and Diagnosis
- Growth Opportunity 3: Clinical Healthcare IT to Collect, Store, and Analyze Complex and Voluminous Health Data
- Growth Opportunity 4: Non-clinical Healthcare IT to Make Workflows More Efficient
