Skye BioScience Participating in Piper Sandler Virtual Obesity Day

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) ("Skye" or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Obesity Day with ADA 2024 Conference Takeaways on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The event includes presentations by KOLs and fireside chats with companies developing obesity therapeutics. Piper Sandler clients can register for the event through their representative.



Skye Bioscience Fireside Chat

11:30-11:55 a.m. ET

Skye Participants:

Punit Dhillon, CEO & Chair

Tu Diep, MSc, Chief Development Officer

Chris Twitty, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer



About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system to treat diseases with metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic processes. Backed by specialist life science investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye plans to start a Phase 2 clinical trial in obesity in Q3 2024 for Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1, comparing monotherapy and combination arms of Nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist. Please visit: https://www.skyebioscience.com.

