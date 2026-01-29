Skye Bioscience Highlights Attributes of its Peripherally-restricted CB1 Inhibitor Antibody at Keystone Obesity Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, today presented a poster titled "Investigating the Efficacy of Nimacimab Alone or in Combination with Tirzepatide, and as a Maintenance Therapy Post Tirzepatide Discontinuation in a Diet-Induced Obesity (DIO) Mouse Model" at Keystone’s conference, Obesity Therapeutics: Unlocking Benefits and Minimizing Side Effects.

Skye’s presentation addressed the following questions regarding the ability of its peripherally-restricted CB1-inhibitor antibody:

Can nimacimab enhance optimal and suboptimal doses of incretin agonists?

How durable is nimacimab’s effect on weight loss after treatment discontinuation?

Can nimacimab be used as a maintenance therapy after tirzepatide discontinuation?

Is caloric-restriction the primary mechanism of nimacimab-driven weight loss?





Key takeaways from the DIO studies:

Nimacimab showed significant additive weight loss effects when combined with suboptimal or clinically active dose levels of tirzepatide (39% and 46% weight loss respectively).

Nimacimab weight loss was durable after treatment discontinuation.

Nimacimab treatment after tirzepatide discontinuation improved the weight rebound profile (regain blunted by ~80%).

Nimacimab weight loss was not primarily driven by caloric restriction.

Nimacimab enhanced weight loss induced by semaglutide.





Chris Twitty, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Skye, who presented the poster, commented: “These findings suggest that nimacimab, when combined with lower and more tolerable incretin agonist doses, may achieve a favorable safety profile while still driving meaningful efficacy. This approach may help support longer treatment adherence and provide a more sustainable option for long-term weight management.”

Click here to see the poster .

About Nimacimab

Nimacimab is a potential first-in-class, peripherally-restricted monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CB1 receptor. Unlike previous CB1-targeting drugs, nimacimab is designed to avoid central nervous system penetration, potentially limiting neuropsychiatric side effects seen with small-molecule antagonists. As a non-incretin, non-peptide agent, nimacimab acts independently of the GLP-1 pathway and has also demonstrated additive or complementary effects in combination with incretin-based therapies in preclinical and clinical studies.

Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial ( ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com . Connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

