Skye Bioscience to Present Poster at Keystone Obesity Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, will present a poster at Keystone’s conference, Obesity Therapeutics: Unlocking Benefits and Minimizing Side Effects.

Skye’s presentation addresses the following questions regarding the ability of its peripherally-restricted CB1-inhibitor antibody:

Can nimacimab enhance optimal and suboptimal doses of incretin agonists?

How durable is nimacimab’s effect on weight loss after treatment discontinuation?

Can nimacimab be used as a maintenance therapy after tirzepatide discontinuation?

Is caloric-restriction the primary mechanism of nimacimab-driven weight loss?

Presentation details:

Title: Investigating the Efficacy of Nimacimab Alone or in Combination with Tirzepatide, and as a Maintenance Therapy Post Tirzepatide Discontinuation in a Diet Induced Obesity (DIO) Mouse Model

Presenting Author: Chris Twitty, PhD

Poster Session: 2

Poster Number: 2020

Date: 1/28/2026

Time: 7:30:00 PM



About Nimacimab

Nimacimab is a potential first-in-class, peripherally-restricted monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CB1 receptor. Unlike previous CB1-targeting drugs, nimacimab is designed to avoid central nervous system penetration, potentially limiting neuropsychiatric side effects seen with small-molecule antagonists. As a non-incretin, non-peptide agent, nimacimab acts independently of the GLP-1 pathway and has also demonstrated additive or complementary effects in combination with incretin-based therapies in preclinical and clinical studies.

Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial ( ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com . Connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

