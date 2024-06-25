Xos, Inc. Delivers First Stepvans and Energy Solutions to Neighbor, Morgan Services

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leader in the electrification of fleets, is excited to announce the delivery of Xos SV Stepvans and comprehensive charging solutions to Morgan Services, a family-owned textile company. This delivery introduces Morgan Services to their first set of Class 6 battery-electric stepvans from Xos, with additional orders placed for their facilities in Los Angeles and San Diego.







Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “It's an honor to welcome Morgan Services as one of our valued customers. Adding Morgan Services to our growing list of Linen & Uniform Companies is a testament to our stepvan being the perfect solution to this industry’s electrification needs.”

Xos Energy Solutions also set up nine charging stations at Morgan Services’ Los Angeles site to service this delivery and future deliveries of Morgan’s electric fleet. This all-encompassing service covered everything from design and permitting to the physical installation of chargers and their activation, underscoring Xos’ commitment to offering comprehensive turnkey solutions for businesses transitioning to electric vehicles.



Angel Garcia, General Manager of Morgan Services Los Angeles, expressed his enthusiasm upon receiving the electric stepvans and eagerly anticipates seeing them in operation. He also considers this a significant milestone in transitioning Morgan's fleet to electric vehicles.

Located near Xos’ headquarters in Los Angeles, the collaboration with Morgan Services holds special significance, reflecting Xos’ dedication to aiding local businesses and communities in the shift towards decarbonizing commercial transportation. This successful delivery underscores Xos’ position as a leader in delivering fleet electrification solutions for the commercial sector.

Watch the video testimonial here: https://youtu.be/Gi39o71GjdE

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

About Morgan Services

Morgan Services, Inc., is a family-owned textile company. We have been innovating and expanding our services for over 135 years, with locations across the country. We specialize in linen and uniform rental services for all types of facilities.

At Morgan, many members of our team and their families have been with us for generations. That deep bench of experience translates into added value for you and supports our corporate mission: to help you reduce costs, improve productivity and enhance your image.

The Morgan Mission: Delight Target Customers with a customized service that meets their high standards for quality, reliability and response. For more information, visit www.morganservices.com .

