Asset Entities Golf Consultant and Shareholder Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary payment platform company, today congratulated golfer Bryson DeChambeau for winning the U.S. Open this past Sunday at Pinehurst resort in North Carolina.



Edging rival Rory McIlroy by a single shot in a dramatic final hole, DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open with a final round one-over 71 and a six-under 274 winning total.

With the win, DeChambeau, an Asset Entities consultant and shareholder, became one of the few golfers to secure two U.S. Open Championships as well as an NCAA Division I Championship and a U.S. Amateur Championship during his career.

The stirring U.S. Open victory marked the culmination of DeChambeau’s triumph over adversity that began in 2022, and we at Asset Entities are very proud to be associated with such a major force in Golf.

Sunday’s victory, however, is not only a testament to his hard-fought recuperation but has also given the champion a broader mindset. DeChambeau told CBS Sports News, "I've realized that there's much more to life than just golf. Treating others, yourself first and foremost, respecting yourself, is super important to be able to treat others with respect as well. That's one of the big things that I've learned.

"All I want to do is entertain and do my best for the game of golf, execute and provide some awesome entertainment for the fans. From at least what I can tell, that's what the fans want, and they deserve that.”

Since June of last year, Mr. DeChambeau and World Long Driver Champion Bryce Verplank, both of whom serve as Golf Liaisons for Asset Entities, have played an important consulting role in expanding awareness of the Company’s Discord Design, Development, and Management (DDM) services and providing direction for the Company in the Sports and Entertainment arena. During this time, stated Asset Entities CEO Arshia Sarkhani, the two golfers have been “major assets” to our team.

“It has been of great benefit for us to collaborate with Bryson and Bryce, and we are thrilled to celebrate Bryson’s U.S. Open victory with him. Asset Entities looks forward to continuing our mutual journey to further expand the Company’s services and presence in the sports and entertainment arena.”

To learn about Asset Entities Inc., please go to www.assetentities.com. To learn about Ternary, please go to www.ternarydev.com . To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, please go to www.ae360.com and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

