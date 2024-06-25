Global Resuscitation Devices Market Size To Worth USD 8.14 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.42%

New York, United States , June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Resuscitation Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.98 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.14 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.42% during the projected period.





Resuscitation devices inflate the lungs with positive pressure, which keeps the patient oxygenated and helps revive the patient's breath or induce spontaneous breathing in patients who are unconscious or appear to be dead. Most resuscitation device is single-patient exclusively, disposable, and free of latex. One way to try to restart respiration and heart and restore circulation is to utilize resuscitation device. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an invasive procedure that includes the use of a chest compression device, administering electric shocks via a defibrillator, injecting medications, and ventilating the patient's lungs. In hospitals, pre-hospital settings, emergency care, and community settings, resuscitation device is frequently utilized. The market for resuscitation device is being driven by an increasing number of cardiac arrests and respiratory illnesses, as well as a growing understanding of the importance of quick and effective resuscitation efforts. The aging population and the rise in the frequency of chronic illnesses are two reasons contributing to the growing need for resuscitation device. In addition, advancements in technology such as the development of automated and portable resuscitation apparatus are enhancing the efficiency and availability of life-saving interventions. However, Healthcare personnel' lack of understanding and training about the proper use of these devices prevents their effective adoption, which in turn affects patient outcomes. Furthermore, certain regions' financial constraints hinder the market's expansion by making it more challenging for medical facilities to invest in cutting-edge resuscitation techniques.

The airway management devices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global resuscitation devices market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product, the global resuscitation devices market is divided into external defibrillators, airway management devices, convective warming blankets, and other resuscitation devices. Among these, the airway management devices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global resuscitation devices market during the projected timeframe. As part of airway management devices, a range of instruments and medical procedures are used to both prevent and treat airway blockage. The industry domination of airway management devices in this market can be attributed to the high incidence of COPD and the high number of cases of asthma and bronchitis.

The adult patients segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global resuscitation devices market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of patients type, the global resuscitation devices market is divided into adult patients, pediatric patients. Among these, the adult patients segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global resuscitation devices market during the projected timeframe. The need for resuscitation device among international healthcare organizations will be supported by the rising number of adult patients and the fact that most ventilators are single-use devices, leading to boost the market's expansion.

The hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the resuscitation devices market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end user, the global resuscitation devices market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac centers, pre-hospital care settings, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the resuscitation devices market during the estimated period. Hospitals and ambulatory care clinics have an advantage due to their convenient accessibility, as resuscitation devices are the most conventional and established method of managing patients with serious illnesses.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global resuscitation devices market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global resuscitation devices market over the forecast period. The aging population, an increase in heart and respiratory ailments, and continuous technological and product advancements are the main factors propelling the market's growth in North America. The increasing number of incidences of sudden cardiac arrest in the US has raised awareness of these devices as the first line of emergency therapy.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global resuscitation devices market during the projected timeframe. Due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic obstructive pulmonary illnesses, both of which can result in unplanned cardiac arrests, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow. This problem has increased the need for emergency resuscitation in the area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global resuscitation devices market include Ambu A/S, Cardinal Health, Mindray Medical, Nihon Kohden, Salter Labs, GE Healthcare, Roper Technologies, Vyaire Medical, Intersurgical, Flexicare, KARL STORZ, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Ambu A/S announced that its product VivaSigh 2 SLT, a lung ventilation device, is ready for European commercialization.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global resuscitation devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Resuscitation Devices Market, By Product

External Defibrillators

Airway Management Devices

Convective Warming Blankets

Other Resuscitation Devices

Global Resuscitation Devices Market, By Patient Type

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

Global Resuscitation Devices Market, By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care Settings

Other

Global Resuscitation Devices Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



