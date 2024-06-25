Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advancements in electrolysis and renewables. Government support through policies and investments is also boosting growth. Its versatility and scalability make green hydrogen a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. The market is even being propelled by its increasing use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and high-energy-intensive industries like steel and ammonia production, further driving demand and market expansion. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: “The green hydrogen market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at 61.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.” The report said: “Hydrogen's versatility has expanded beyond its traditional role in fuel cells for electric vehicles, now encompassing the production of alternative fuels like ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids. These energy carriers are gaining prominence and are poised to drive future demand. In developing economies, green hydrogen presents a pathway to a low-carbon future, offering a nearly carbon-free fuel option for marine transportation, hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial backup power. The diverse array of applications positions the green hydrogen sector as a lucrative venture with significant growth potential. The market for green hydrogen in vehicle fuel cells is rapidly evolving, providing the convenience of fossil fuels without the associated emissions.” Active companies in the markets this week include Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL).



MarketsAndMarkets continued: “The power industry is accounted for second fastest growing end-use, in terms of value in the green hydrogen market, driven by its ability to store excess renewable energy and serve as a clean fuel for power generation. Green hydrogen's production from renewable sources like solar and wind power aligns with the industry's shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Government initiatives promoting renewable energy and carbon emission reduction further bolster the adoption of green hydrogen in the power sector. This trend underscores a broader transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, positioning green hydrogen as a crucial player in the global energy landscape.”

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:CHHYF) (TSXV:CH) IS MORE THAN DOUBLING ITS PHASE 1 ELECTROLYZER CAPACITY TO POWER UP GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION AT THE SOREL-TRACY, QUEBEC PLANT - Company now gearing up and actively enhancing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers with capacities up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW for all of its projects - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (the “Company” or “CHARBONE”), North America’s only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to confirm that it has executed a supply agreement of a complete containerized electrolyzer system ready for shipment to its flagship green hydrogen site, located in the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. After arrival on site, the system is expected to take 4-6 weeks of installation and commissioning to be in production.

This new electrolyzer has a higher capacity than originally planned for and will significantly enhance CHARBONE’s initial operational capacity estimates. Coinciding with facility construction plans that remain on schedule, the Company anticipates the electrolyzer system will be delivered during the Q3-2024 timeframe.

The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company’s flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting later this year with an initial capacity of approximately 400kg. Following a phased development approach, the project will allow to gradually scale up the production of hydrogen. The facility will target a wide array of industrial users who are abandoning fossil-fuel-driven gray hydrogen and opting for a cleaner alternative.

“Locking down the delivery of an electrolyzer that will immediately increase operational margins is a turning point and a decisive step forward in our overall growth strategy,” said Daniel Charette, COO of CHARBONE. “We have a strong strategic vision for developing and deploying our green hydrogen network and the surrounding ecosystems, and we look forward to soon introducing, new decarbonization and bankable solutions into the North American market.”

In addition to its Sorel-Tracy pursuits, the Company is planning to introduce a second green hydrogen project in 2024 in the Detroit, Michigan area as well. In total, CHARBONE plans to deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030 and is actively securing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers ranging up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Charbone Hydrogen at: https://www.charbone.com/en/nouvelles

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) at the sidelines of the 2024 Clean Economy Investor Forum, organized under the auspices of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). The Bloom-Sembcorp collaboration will involve Sembcorp’s potential utilization of Bloom’s proprietary solid oxide fuel cell technology and third-party proven carbon capture technologies to produce reliable, low-carbon electricity to meet Singapore’s changing energy needs.

This collaboration aligns with Singapore’s recent launch of the Green Data Centre Roadmap, where one of the goals is to develop sustainable data centers with a greater use of green energy1. Bloom’s fuel cell Energy Server product, when integrated with carbon capture, will provide low-carbon power to the data centers. The same system can potentially deliver green energy in the future, tapping on low-carbon feedstock. The Energy Servers can also be deployed as a grid parallel system in conjunction with utility power, mitigating grid constraints.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) recently announced its acquisition of novel annular linear induction pump (ALIP) intellectual property used in small nuclear reactor cooling and heat transfer from noted physicist, research engineer and project manager Carlos O. Maidana, PhD. of Maidana Research.

Dr. Maidana has agreed to collaborate with NANO Nuclear as a consultant on further development of the ALIP technology with a view towards achieving SBIR Phase III Award status. These efforts will build on previous Department of Energy grants for the technology, aggregating over $1.37 million in prior phases. NANO Nuclear will provide funding (estimated to be approximately $350,000) and other resources necessary for the Phase III project, and Dr. Maidana will be the Principal Investigator on this project.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, recently secured an order for 25 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems for a customer in Europe. The project will employ five of Plug’s 5 MW containerized PEM electrolyzers, to reduce the carbon footprint of the company by using green hydrogen.

"The selection of Plug's technology for this project serves as a clear example of our established industry expertise and proven technology,” stated Plug CEO Andy Marsh. "Industry experts have highlighted the immense market potential for green hydrogen in Europe as being a key factor for reaching European Union decarbonization targets. This presents a significant opportunity for Plug, and we have the market knowledge and technology readily available to make a substantial impact.”

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. (GGE), recently announced that pursuant to a long term service agreement GGE has agreed to purchase 42 1.4-megawatt upgraded carbonate fuel cell modules from FuelCell Energy to replace existing fuel cell modules at the Hwaseong Baran Industrial Complex fuel cell power platform, the world’s largest fuel cell power platform, located in Hwaseong-si.

The agreement, which constitutes a significant milestone for supplying clean baseload power to the Korean market, also includes a new seven-year service agreement pursuant to which FuelCell Energy will service the fuel cell modules. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company expects to receive approximately $160 million of revenue over the term of the agreement.

