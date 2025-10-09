Global A.I. Influenced Telecommunication Market Projected to Reach $58 Billion By 2032

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecommunications refers to the strategic implementation of artificial intelligence technologies to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and drive business growth within the telecom sector. By leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning, telecom companies optimize network performance, automate routine tasks, and personalize customer interactions. It enables them to enhance operational efficiency, reduce operational costs, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. AI's predictive capabilities also aid in anticipating network issues, ensuring uninterrupted service, and enhancing overall customer satisfaction, resulting in increased revenue and market share. The usage of AI in the telecommunication sector is rapidly growing worldwide, driven by the increasing demand for advanced network management, the need for personalized customer experiences, and the industry's drive for greater operational efficiency and cost savings. A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the global AI in telecommunication market size was valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2024. and is projected to grow from USD 4.73 billion in 2025 to USD 58.74 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period. “The telecommunications sector is witnessing a notable rise in the integration of AI in telecommunication technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and service offerings. A key driver of this trend is the adoption of streamlined AI application development methodologies, enabling telecom firms to swiftly deploy tailored AI solutions internally. This approach involves leveraging pre-built AI models and frameworks, significantly reducing the time and resources required for AI application development.” Active Companies in the markets this week include iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS).

The Fortune Business Insights report continued: Telecom companies can expedite the creation and implementation of AI-powered solutions, such as network optimization, automated customer service, and predictive maintenance. Moreover, internal AI development empowers telecom firms to maintain control over their AI strategies, ensuring alignment with their strategic objectives and adherence to data privacy regulations. In essence, streamlined AI app development is enabling telecom companies to harness AI's transformative potential and drive innovation across the AI in telecommunication.” It concluded: “North America is poised to hold the highest market share due to its advanced telecommunications infrastructure, including robust network connectivity, high-speed internet, and widespread coverage, creating a conducive environment for implementing AI solutions. The region's growing number of telecom companies using automation and AI for customer service and network optimization purposes further support its market dominance.”

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Becomes a Debt-Free Nasdaq Company With No Convertible Notes or Warrants and Plans to Give $500,000 in Shares as Dividend by the End of the Year - IQSTEL Eliminates All Convertible Notes, Completes Full Payment of QXTEL and Globetopper Acquisitions, and Accelerates Cycurion Partnership - IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation, proudly announces it has eliminated all convertible notes from its balance sheet and fully paid for its most recent acquisitions, QXTEL and Globetopper.

With this achievement, IQSTEL has officially become a debt-free company — with no convertible notes and no warrants outstanding — reinforcing its solid financial foundation and long-term commitment to creating shareholder value. “This is a defining moment for IQSTEL,” said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL Inc. “We have completely eliminated convertible debt and finalized full payment for our latest acquisitions. IQSTEL is stronger, cleaner, and better positioned than ever to execute our growth strategy and deliver consistent value to shareholders.”

A Strong Balance Sheet and Strategic Flexibility - IQSTEL officially enters the select club of debt-free companies, standing out with $17.41 in assets per share and a clean capital structure with zero convertible debt and no warrants outstanding. This solid financial foundation gives IQSTEL the strength and flexibility to continue executing its growth strategy, supported by a robust balance sheet that reinforces investor confidence.

Building Shareholder Value: $500,000 Dividend Planned - This milestone is a concrete demonstration of how IQSTEL creates shareholder value — reducing liabilities, increasing tangible assets, and delivering real financial benefits. In conjunction with this financial progress, IQSTEL plans to distribute a $500,000 dividend in shares before the end of 2025, as part of its strategic partnership with Cycurion. This dividend underscores IQSTEL’s commitment to rewarding shareholders while executing strategic initiatives that expand high-margin business lines and strengthen long-term value creation.

Accelerating Cycurion Partnership and AI-Driven Cybersecurity - IQSTEL is now accelerating its collaboration with Cycurion, developing and deploying AI-enhanced cybersecurity services for the global telecom and enterprise markets. Through this partnership, IQSTEL has entered the cybersecurity arena with a trusted U.S. government-certified technology provider, expanding its portfolio of Telecom, Fintech, AI, and Digital services.

“Eliminating debt, paying off acquisitions, delivering dividends, and expanding into high-tech verticals like AI and cybersecurity — this is how IQSTEL continues to build long-term shareholder value,” added Iglesias.

Financial Growth Objectives - IQSTEL’s roadmap remains on track, with a goal to achieve a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2025 and a $1 billion revenue run rate by 2027, reinforcing its evolution into a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation.

IQSTEL Launches Investor Landing Page - To enhance transparency and provide easy access to corporate updates, IQSTEL has launched its official Investors Landing Page, a dedicated portal summarizing key financial metrics, strategic milestones, and news updates. Visit: www.landingpage.iqstel.com Continued… Read this full release and additional news for IQST by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/IQST/news/

Other recent developments in the A.I./Telcom sectors include:

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) recently announced an additional $4.6 million in new contracts to be earned over the next year, building on the previously announced $69 million in contracts, for a total of $73.6 million in AI-powered growth across multiple sectors. Leveraging its proprietary AI-enhanced Cyber Shield / ARx platform, the Company is driving over 15 engagements with contract durations ranging from 1 to 10 years, solidifying its leadership in delivering transformative technology solutions.

With these new contracts launching in September 2025, Cycurion projects the $4.6 million run rate in additional contracts to contribute $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 and an additional $2.5 million by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, further amplifying the impact of the previously announced $69 million in contracts, driven by its AI-powered innovations.

Through strategic partnerships, Cycurion is harnessing AI to capitalize on emerging cybersecurity opportunities, optimally positioning the Company in the AI-driven digital transformation landscape.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) in collaboration with Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), recently expanded cellular connectivity in New York City's Joralemon Street tunnel, with crosstown G line segments next, providing early momentum for what will be one of the most important wireless upgrades to Brooklyn's transit system in years. Connectivity is live on-air for AT&T riders in the Joralemon Street tunnel, with connectivity on the G line to follow.

The Joralemon Street tunnel is the oldest underwater subway tunnel in New York City, and its 1.1-mile stretch connects the 4 and 5 lines between Manhattan and Brooklyn. In addition, the crosstown G runs through some of the most popular and vibrant places in Brooklyn and Queens, providing a critical connection to Manhattan bound trains. With this commitment, 4/5 train riders (between Borough Hall station in Brooklyn to Bowling Green station in Manhattan) and G train riders (between Court Square station in Queens to Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets station in Brooklyn), will begin to experience mobile service connectivity in tunnel segments.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Starry, a leading provider of next-generation fixed wireless broadband services. This strategic acquisition advances Verizon's differentiated ability to deliver high-speed internet to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and urban communities, leveraging Starry’s innovative millimeter wave technology.

"As the #1 mobility provider, Verizon’s acquisition of Starry is another step to extend our leadership in mobility and broadband,” said Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology, Verizon. "Starry has demonstrated a unique and efficient approach to delivering high-speed internet in complex MDU environments. By integrating their technology and expertise, we will accelerate our fixed wireless access capabilities, giving millions of new customers a powerful and affordable broadband option. This architecture is less expensive to build, quicker to deploy, and uniquely addresses the complexities of urban settings where we can leverage our existing fiber and mmWave assets."

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently announced that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary ("T-Mobile USA" or the "Issuer"), has agreed to sell $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes"), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2035 (the "2035 Notes") and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.700% Senior Notes due 2056 (the "2056 Notes," and collectively with the 2033 Notes and the 2035 Notes, the "notes") in a registered public offering.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on October 9, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis, or other general corporate purposes.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: MarketNewsUpdates.com