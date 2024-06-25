Privia Receives HFMA’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle for Performance Year 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) announced that its network of affiliated medical groups, collectively Privia Medical Group, has been named a recipient of the 2024 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).



Privia has been recognized by HFMA for its revenue cycle capabilities and performance in eight of the last nine years. As a national award winner, Privia has met industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. The award was formally presented on June 24 during the HFMA Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

“A core foundation for operational excellence within our provider practices begins with strong revenue cycle management operations and processes. We are honored to be recognized for our consistent dedication to revenue cycle excellence,” Harrison Lamons, SVP, Revenue Cycle Management and Credentialing, Privia Health. “This award is a testament to the hard work of our physicians, providers and our staff whose dedication to patient satisfaction and operational excellence has made this achievement possible.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Company’s platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

