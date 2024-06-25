Aviation Cloud Market Share Envisaged To Reach USD 24.7 Billion, at 16.2% CAGR by 2034 | Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent research study, the global aviation cloud market size was valued at USD 6.3 Billion in 2024 and is envisaged to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Aviation Cloud Market: Overview & Trends

The aviation cloud market refers to the aviation industry's use of cloud computing technology and services to increase operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and digital transformation. Cloud services are being adopted by aircraft manufacturers, airlines, airports, and other stakeholders in order to benefit from scalable and adaptable data management, analytics, and security solutions. Integrating emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT with cloud platforms to provide advanced predictive maintenance, tailored passenger experiences, and sustainability programs. The aviation cloud market is being driven by the need for digital transformation in the aviation industry, with cloud computing playing an important role in improving operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and sustainability initiatives.

The aviation cloud market is emerging as a revolutionary force in the aviation sector, driven by the growing demand for higher operational efficiency, cost savings, and a better passenger experience. Cloud computing in aviation refers to the use of distant servers housed on the internet to store, manage, and analyze vital data rather than local servers or computers. This technology provides various benefits, including scalability, adaptability, and real-time data handling. The use of cloud technology allows airlines, airports, and other aviation stakeholders to simplify operations, optimize aircraft routes, manage maintenance schedules, and deliver tailored services to passengers. As the aviation industry recovers and adjusts to post-pandemic realities, demand for resilient, secure, and efficient cloud-based solutions is projected to skyrocket. This expansion is fueled further by advances in cloud technology, increased digital transformation projects, and the need to strengthen resilience to potential disruptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The aviation cloud market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Amazon Web Service (AWS),

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Oracle

Aircraft Cloud

Lufthansa Systems

GE Aviation.

Analyst View:

The aviation cloud market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of digital transformation, emerging technologies, operational efficiency, passenger experience enhancement, and sustainability initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud-based solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experiences. Emerging technologies like AI, ML, and IoT are integrating with cloud platforms, enabling predictive maintenance, personalized passenger services, and data-driven decision-making. Cloud-based solutions are also streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving overall efficiency. The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by major aircraft manufacturers and investments in advanced technologies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate, driven by rapid economic growth, digitalization, aviation infrastructure investments, and high-growth aviation markets. The North America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to lead the way in this transformation.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Digital Transformation in Aviation

The airline industry is undergoing a substantial digital change, driven by the need to increase operational efficiency, enhance passenger experiences, and promote sustainability measures. Cloud computing is a critical enabler of this shift, offering scalable and adaptable solutions for data management, analytics, and security.

Adoption of Emerging Technologies

The integration of emerging technologies like as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) with cloud platforms is a significant driver of the aviation cloud market. These technologies allow for advanced predictive maintenance, individualized passenger services, and data-driven decision-making.

Market Trends:

Personalized passenger services

Cloud-based passenger service systems and digital platforms are revolutionising the passenger experience, from booking and check-in to in-flight entertainment and post-trip services. Airlines and airports are embracing cloud solutions to deliver customized services, bespoke trip advice, and efficient baggage handling, hence boosting consumer satisfaction and loyalty.





Segmentation:

Aviation Cloud Market is segmented based on Service, Deployment, Application and Region.

Services Insights

IaaS is a cloud computing model that offers virtualized resources over the internet, allowing airlines and airports to rent IT infrastructure on a pay-as-you-go basis. PaaS provides a cloud-based environment for developers to build, deploy, and manage applications without dealing with the underlying infrastructure, benefiting operational efficiency and passenger experience. SaaS delivers software applications over the internet on a subscription basis, widely used in the aviation industry.

Deployment Insights

The public cloud model offers cost-efficient and scalable IT resources for aviation companies, allowing them to pay for IT resources on a usage basis. This model is ideal for applications with fluctuating demand, such as online booking systems. It supports global operations and is accessible from any device with an internet connection. Private cloud deployment provides a dedicated environment for a single organization, managed internally or by a third-party provider. This model is beneficial for handling sensitive data and ensuring security and compliance. It allows for greater customization and superior performance. The hybrid cloud model combines elements of both public and private clouds, allowing optimal resource utilization by placing sensitive workloads in a private cloud and using the public cloud for less sensitive, scalable applications. Hybrid clouds enhance disaster recovery and business continuity, providing robust backup and rapid recovery solutions. They also support innovation and agility, allowing airlines to experiment with new applications and services in the public cloud and migrate them to the private cloud once proven effective.

Application Insights

Cloud computing has significantly transformed the aviation industry by providing real-time data and analytics for efficient flight planning, route optimization, and fuel management. By accessing up-to-the-minute weather updates, air traffic information, and aircraft performance data, airlines can make informed decisions and improve operational efficiency. Cloud solutions also support predictive maintenance by analyzing data from aircraft systems to identify potential issues before they lead to costly downtime. This proactive approach enhances safety and reliability, reduces maintenance costs, and minimizes delays. Passenger service has also been greatly enhanced by cloud computing. Platforms are used to manage various aspects of the passenger journey, including booking, check-in, in-flight entertainment, and loyalty programs. These systems enable the collection and analysis of passenger data, allowing for personalized service offerings, such as mobile boarding passes, real-time notifications about gate changes, and personalized offers based on travel history. Supply chain management is another critical aspect of cloud computing. Cloud-based systems offer real-time tracking of parts and inventory, reducing delays and disruptions. They facilitate better collaboration among suppliers, manufacturers, and airlines, streamlining the procurement process and improving overall efficiency.

Aviation Cloud Market Scope



Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 6.3 Billion Market value in 2034 USD 24.7 Billion CAGR 16.2% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Recent Development:

In June 2024, Megaport and Lufthansa Systems Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Aviation Technology. Megaport Limited, a top-tier provider of Network as a Service (NaaS), has announced a strategic collaboration with Lufthansa Systems, a prominent aviation IT solutions provider. This partnership is set to fast-track the aviation sector’s digital transformation.

Regional Insights

North America: The North American aviation cloud market is driven by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and aerospace companies like Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Textron. The recovery of commercial aviation, driven by passenger traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023, is driving demand for cloud-based solutions. Government investments in advanced technologies, particularly in the defense sector, are also enabling the adoption of cloud-based solutions. The general aviation market is expected to grow due to the focus on enhancing private airport infrastructure and favorable regulatory changes. The North American region is poised to maintain its leadership position in the aviation cloud market.

Browse Detail Report on "Aviation Cloud Market Size, Share, By Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), By Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Application (Flight Operations, Passenger Services, Supply Chain Management) By End User (Defense, Airport/Airline, Private Air Vehicle, Others (OEM’s & MRO’s)) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/aviation-cloud-market-5246

