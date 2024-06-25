WTW expands Financial Institutions team by adding three experts focused on broker-dealers and independent financial advisors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of three strategic new hires within the Financial Institutions and Professional Services industry division, which is part of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA). Bringing deep expertise within broker-dealers and independent financial advisors, the addition of Heather Mann, Larry Trombino, and Jeanette Younger will significantly broaden the team’s capabilities and further leverage our enhanced technology platform for this business.



Heather Mann, based in Miami, Florida, joins WTW from Aon, where she spent the previous 23 years. Most recently serving as an Executive Vice President, Mann brings a unique Financial Institutions expertise focused on developing creative risk finance and insurance solutions for broker-dealers and life insurance agents.

Larry Trombino, an attorney by training, is based in New York City, and spent the last 16 years at Aon, where he most recently served as a Senior Vice President in the financial institutions space. He was a team leader and primary claim advocate for company-sponsored insurance agents and specialized Broker-Dealer Errors & Omissions (E&O) programs.

Jeanette Younger, based in San Francisco, joins WTW from Aon, where she spent the previous 8 years. Most recently, she served as a Vice President, where she focused on developing E&O insurance programs for large financial institutions and their insurance agents, registered representatives, and investment advisors. With more than 21 years of experience serving the professional liability needs of financial institutions, she has a strong understanding of the industry and client’s specialized needs.

“Heather, Larry and Jeanette bring a highly specialized skillset to the team,” commented Brad Messinger, Head of Financial Institutions and Professional services (FIPS) in North America. “Financial institutions are a particular strength of CRB in North America, and we are thrilled to expand our expertise and deepen our presence with Independent Financial Advisors.”

Mike Chang, Head of CRB North America, added, “I am excited about the momentum our FIPS team has established in the market. The addition of this team of experts will help sustain that momentum, and position CRB NA as the go-to resource for specialized risk transfer solutions for financial institutions throughout the market.”

