Hydrogen IC [Engines] Market Envisaged To Reach USD 82.85 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.7%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent research study, the global hydrogen IC market size was valued at USD 30.47 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 82.85 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Hydrogen IC Market: Overview & Future Trends

A hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle (HICEV) is a form of hydrogen vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine. Hydrogen internal combustion engine cars differ from hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which use hydrogen electrochemically rather than burning. Instead, the hydrogen internal combustion engine is merely a modified version of the standard gasoline-powered internal combustion engine. The lack of carbon means that no CO2 is created, which eliminates the primary greenhouse gas emission of a traditional petroleum engine.

Hydrogen is gaining interest in the semiconductor industry for its potential to passivate defects in silicon, improving device performance and reliability. This process neutralizes bonds at the silicon/silicon dioxide interface, reducing leakage current and improving carrier mobility. Hydrogen fuel cells are being developed to power individual circuits and electronic systems, potentially leading to innovations in wearable and on-body electronics. However, practical implementation requires overcoming technical and economic challenges, and further research and development are needed to fully exploit hydrogen's potential in this sector.

Pure hydrogen does not contain carbon-based pollutants like carbon monoxide or hydrocarbons, nor does it produce carbon dioxide in exhaust. However, hydrogen combustion in nitrogen and oxygen-containing atmospheres can produce NOx oxides, similar to other high-temperature fuels like kerosene, gasoline, diesel, or natural gas. Hydrogen is difficult to handle due to its small size, allowing it to leak through solid materials and potentially explode when mixed with air.

Competitive Landscape:

The Hydrogen IC market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Toyota Industries Corporation

BMW Group

Hyundai Motor Company

Mazda Motor Corporation

JCB

ABB

Opel/Vauxhall (Stellantis Group)

Ballard Power Systems

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc

Hyster-Yale Group

Analyst View:

The hydrogen internal combustion (IC) engine market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to factors such as increasing demand for hydrogen vehicles, technological advancements, strict emission regulations, declining hydrogen production costs, supportive government initiatives, and increased investment in research and development. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to hold a significant market share, driven by the need for sustainable transportation solutions in the logistics and freight industries. North America is expected to lead the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, as these regions have been at the forefront of promoting hydrogen technologies and implementing supportive policies. Overall, the hydrogen IC engine market presents a promising growth opportunity due to the shift towards sustainable mobility and the increasing viability of hydrogen-powered solutions.

Hydrogen IC [Engines] Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 30.47 Billion Market value in 2034 USD 82.85 Billion CAGR 10.7% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological Advancements

Engineers are developing advanced combustion strategies for hydrogen, focusing on direct injection systems to handle its lower energy density and high diffusivity. This results in more controlled and efficient combustion, reducing issues like pre-ignition and knock. Power output is being improved, with the Toyota-Yamaha hydrogen V8 engine delivering up to 450 horsepower and 398.3 lb-ft of torque. Advanced exhaust treatment systems are being developed to mitigate emissions and meet emissions regulations. Safety measures are being implemented to address concerns around hydrogen leaks and fires. Recent advancements in engine technologies are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of hydrogen combustion, increasing the feasibility and attractiveness of hydrogen IC engines. Advanced fuel injection systems are also being developed to optimize engine performance and reduce emissions. These technological advancements are driving the growth and adoption of hydrogen IC engines as a viable alternative to traditional internal combustion engines.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Transportation

The hydrogen internal combustion (IC) engine market is experiencing a surge due to the increasing demand for sustainable transportation. Government policies and regulations are promoting clean energy solutions, while transportation sector emissions are a significant contributor. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are also gaining popularity due to their water vapor production, aligning with corporate sustainability initiatives. The Asia-Pacific region is prioritizing energy security and diversification, making hydrogen a key component in their strategy. Technological advancements are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of hydrogen combustion, making it a more attractive alternative to traditional engines. Hydrogen production is derived from renewable resources like natural gas, biomass, water, and waste.

Market Trends:

Market Ecosystem

The hydrogen internal combustion (IC) engine market comprises various stakeholders, including manufacturers and suppliers of hydrogen IC engines, technology support providers, hydrogen infrastructure developers, R&D laboratories, solution providers, energy and power companies, government agencies, automotive companies, investment banks, institutional investors, hydrogen refueling station providers, support and maintenance service providers, and renewable energy providers. These companies play crucial roles in the development and adoption of hydrogen IC engines, ensuring the market's growth and transition to a more sustainable energy future. Government agencies and research organizations support the development and adoption of hydrogen IC engines, while automotive companies manufacture and sell vehicles powered by hydrogen IC engines. Investment banks and institutional investors provide funding and investment opportunities for these companies.

Hydrogen IC Market Segmentation:

Hydrogen IC Market is segmented based on component, type, enterprise size, and region.

Vehicle Type Insights

Hydrogen-powered passenger cars are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns and demand for sustainable personal transportation. Government incentives for zero-emission vehicles support market growth. However, limited hydrogen fueling infrastructure and higher upfront costs pose challenges. Concerns about hydrogen technology's safety and reliability may also hinder adoption. Hydrogen combustion engines are suitable for commercial vehicles due to their long-distance travel capabilities and heavy-duty performance. Stricter emissions regulations and demand for sustainable logistics solutions drive the hydrogen commercial vehicle market. High costs and technical challenges remain. Increased government funding for sustainable public transport and logistics solutions offers growth opportunities.

Hydrogen Source Insights

Green hydrogen, produced from renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectricity, is the most sustainable option, aligning with global sustainability goals. Its cost-effectiveness and integration into various industries, including transportation and power generation, offer significant market potential. Grey hydrogen, produced from natural gas, has significant carbon dioxide emissions but is cost-effective. Blue hydrogen, produced similarly, incorporates carbon capture and storage (CCS) to reduce emissions. Government policies support green hydrogen adoption, but ensuring its effectiveness and economic viability remains a challenge. Other hydrogen production methods include biomass gasification, nuclear power, and innovative processes like microbial electrolysis. Diversifying hydrogen production sources and developing cost-effective and scalable production methods could expand the hydrogen market.

Technology Insights

Hydrogen ICE is a transitional technology that uses existing internal combustion engines (ICE) to burn hydrogen, providing cleaner emissions. However, it faces challenges in efficiency and emissions. Developing specialized hydrogen heat engines and hybrid systems could expand market possibilities. Dual-fuel engines offer flexibility in fuel choice and reduce dependence on a single energy source, but require advanced engineering to balance performance and efficiency. These systems could serve as transitional technologies, facilitating the transition to full hydrogen use.

Recent Development:

In April 2024, Ferrari has filed a patent application for a hydrogen-powered internal-combustion engine, hinting that the automaker is considering this as a way to keep combustion engines alive in a future with stricter emissions regulations. Unlike hydrogen fuel cells, which generate electricity that is then used to power motors, hydrogen combustion engines simply burn hydrogen instead of gasoline in a process that emits no carbon dioxide.

Regional Insights

North America: North America leads the hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) market due to technological advancements, government support, and high IT spending. Pioneering companies and research institutes drive innovation in hydrogen production, storage, and ICE technologies. Government incentives and subsidies support infrastructure development and clean energy initiatives. Major regional companies commit to sustainable development, driving demand for hydrogen vehicles and industrial applications. However, saturated markets may slow growth due to strict environmental and safety regulations. Expanding IoT and 5G technology could boost demand for hydrogen heat engines in smart city projects. Cloud computing innovations support market expansion.

Europe is experiencing significant growth in the hydrogen heat engine market due to digital transformation initiatives and robust regulatory frameworks. The EU's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources supports hydrogen technology adoption. Cloud services and comprehensive policies promote clean energy and emissions reduction. Eastern European countries have growth opportunities due to infrastructure development and investment in clean energy. Integrating AI and IoT technology with hydrogen solutions can improve efficiency and drive market expansion.

