Biological Safety Testing Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Product, Application, and Tests, at a Global and Regional Level

In terms of value, the market will surpass US$3.9 billion in 2024. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Heightened Data Security and Privacy Concerns Hampering Market Growth



The exponential growth in data volume within the biopharmaceutical sector has intensified the imperative of ensuring data security and privacy, presenting a significant restraint in the biological safety testing market. As biopharmaceutical businesses amass vast quantities of information encompassing patient data, research findings, and regulatory compliance records, they become increasingly susceptible to malicious activities perpetrated by both criminal entities and state-sponsored actors.



Of particular concern is the vulnerability of personal health information (PHI), which, if compromised, can fuel a myriad of nefarious activities including financial and medical fraud, identity theft, and intelligence gathering for malicious purposes. Compounding this threat is the clandestine nature of breaches involving PHI, often evading detection for extended periods, thus amplifying the potential impact on individuals and organizations alike.



Moreover, the advent of sophisticated AI-driven systems introduces novel risks, as attackers may exploit vulnerabilities to undermine the integrity of underlying AI models through data poisoning attacks. Additionally, the theft of intellectual property via model stealing techniques poses a formidable challenge, further exacerbating concerns surrounding data security and privacy in the biological safety testing market.



Against a backdrop of heightened cybersecurity threats and intensified regulatory scrutiny, companies operating in the biological safety testing market face formidable challenges in safeguarding sensitive data generated throughout testing processes. The imperative of ensuring data security and privacy not only demands robust technological safeguards but also necessitates comprehensive risk management strategies and proactive compliance initiatives to mitigate potential vulnerabilities and safeguard the integrity of critical data assets. Failure to address these challenges adequately may impede market growth and erode stakeholder trust, underscoring the urgency for concerted efforts to fortify data security and privacy measures within the biological safety testing industry.

Segments Covered in the Report

Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Services & Others

Application Outlook:

Cellular & Gene Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Vaccines & Therapeutics

Blood-based Therapy & Others

Tests Outlook:

Endotoxin Tests

Mycoplasma Tests

Sterility Tests

Residual Host Contamination Detection Tests

Bioburden Tests

Virus Safety Tests

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Almac Group

Charles River Laboratories

Clean Cells

Creative Biogene

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lonza Group

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dompe Farmaceutici

Euformatics

Genetrics

Grifols

HealthVerity, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

JADE Biomedical

Macrogen

Menarini Group

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI)

Novogene Europe

Olink Holding AB

Pall Corporation

PathoQuest SAS

Pensabio

Pharmamar

RightSource

Samsung Biologics

Synplogen

