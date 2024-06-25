Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Research 2024-2032 with Focus on North America

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Report by Disease Type, Drug class, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Allergic Conjunctivitis Market is expected to reach US$ 2.40 Billion by 2032 from US$ 1.96 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 2.27% during 2024-2032.



Allergic conjunctivitis is an often under diagnosed and undertreated health problem because very few patients with allergic conjunctivitis symptoms seek medical attention, whereas most patients manage with over-the-counter medications and complementary no pharmacological remedies. The rising incidence of hemorrhagic conjunctivitis is expected to drive the demand for conjunctivitis treatment, thereby contributing to market growth.





Increase in patient population of allergic conjunctivitis worldwide and escalating demand for healthcare services is expected to majorly drive the market growth. In addition, many key market players are focusing on R&D activities to develop drugs for allergic conjunctivitis as patient population is increasing, which also drives the allergic conjunctivitis market growth.



As per the Nature article published in April 2022, approximately 10% of the sample population had allergic conjunctivitis. In India, the prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis was 12.22% among those aged between five and 15 years. Also, the NCBI article published in January 2021 mentioned that more than half of the patients report daily symptoms as seasonal or perennial and around 75% consider their symptoms to be severe. The same source also mentioned that there were between 1.2 and 10.6 cases of vernal keratoconjunctivitis per 10,000 individuals in Europe. Such incidence of allergic conjunctivitis is expected to drive the demand for effective treatment, contributing to the growth of the studied segment.



Furthermore, rise in exposure to pollutants and chemicals causes allergic conjunctivitis and is also expected to propel the allergic conjunctivitis market forecast. However, adverse reaction of allergic conjunctivitis medications can impede the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in awareness about the disease creates allergic conjunctivitis market opportunity for the key players to invest.



North America allergic conjunctivitis market



North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to factors such as the easy availability of effective treatment products and high awareness among consumers regarding conjunctivitis in the region. As per the National Library Medicine article published in February 2020, conjunctivitis affects more than 6 million people across the United States every year. The estimated cost for the disease is around USD 377 million to USD 857 million per year. Conjunctivitis is found to be the most frequent disease in the country and affects 15% to 40% of the population, and is seen frequently in spring and summer.



Also, the NCBI article published in January 2021 mentioned that seasonal or perennial allergic conjunctivitis is the most prevalent form of allergic conjunctivitis, with more than 95% of ocular allergy cases in the United States. It is observed in both sexes and affects between 15% and 40% of the population. Such prevalence of conjunctivitis in the United States is expected to drive the demand for effective treatment, thereby contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.



Due to better healthcare services and the high number of people suffering from conjunctivitis in the United States, the market is expected to hold the largest share shortly. Also, the high prevalence of conjunctivitis in Canada is expected to contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period. As per the BMC article published in October 2022, it is estimated that 21% of Canadians have dry eyes. Such prevalence of conjunctivitis is expected to contribute to market growth in Canada.

Disease Types - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market is divided into 2 viewpoints

Seasonal ALLERGIC Conjunctivitis (SAC)

Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC)

Drugs Class - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market is divided into 3 viewpoints

Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers

Corticosteroids

Others

Distribution Channels - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market is divided into 4 viewpoints

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

Countries - Market is divided into 25 country Allergic Conjunctivitis Industry

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

