Asia-Pacific Private Wireless Network Solutions Markets 2024: 5G and RedCap Driving Transformational Growth

This study examines the private wireless network industry, analyzing its opportunities for growth across segments. The largest industries were some of the first to adopt private wireless networks due to their needs, compelling use cases, and accessibility to budgets.

Now, in addition to the existing avenues for private wireless network deployments, new application areas are emerging and witnessing rapid growth. While cost is a factor for 5G, areas that can justify the cost of 5G are increasingly being uncovered as trials reach commercial stages.



Results from successful deployments show that private wireless networks are contributing to cost savings and efficiency gains. The case for private wireless networks is most apparent in manufacturing. While connectivity consistently appears as a pain point to be addressed, it is rarely the only challenge. The justification for private wireless network solution deployment is strongest from the overall impact the solution will have on the business.

The need for solution development across industries/enterprises presents a key opportunity for private wireless network solution providers. A focus on 5G and Reduced Capability (RedCap) will help mobile operators monetize 5G and the enterprise segment. For private networks to expand, solutions have to be more affordable, faster to install, and easier to operate.



The study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in this industry and highlights the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private Wireless Solution Development for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile Operator as Prime Contractor for Private Wireless Networks for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 3: Private Wireless Network as Growth Driver for 5G and the Enterprise Segment

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Private Wireless Network Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Target Segments for Private Wireless Networks

Wi-Fi Network Limitations for Private Wireless Networks to Address

Challenges in Manufacturing for Private Wireless Networks to Address

Opportunities for Private Wireless Networks in Manufacturing

Impact of 5G Solutions on Manufacturing

Challenges in Transportation & Logistics for Private Wireless Networks to Address

Opportunities for Private Wireless Networks in Transportation & Logistics

Impact of 5G Solutions on Transportation & Logistics

Challenges in Energy & Utilities for Private Wireless Networks to Address

Opportunities for Private Wireless Networks in Energy & Utilities

Impact of 5G Solutions on Energy & Utilities

Private Wireless Network Solutions - Innovating with RedCap

Industry Survey: Motivation for Private Wireless Network Deployment in APAC

Industry Survey: Private Wireless Network Deployment Industries in APAC

Industry Survey: Private Wireless Network Top Industry Prioritization for Mobile Operators in APAC

Private Wireless Network - Motivation for Adoption, Target Sectors, and Sector Prioritization in APAC

The Last Word

Conclusion and Recommendations

