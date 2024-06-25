2024 Top Growth Opportunities in ESG, Sustainability, and the Circular Economy

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in ESG, Sustainability, and the Circular Economy, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis of the top 10 growth opportunities in the ESG, sustainability, and the circular economy explores new product developments as well as revamps and upgrades that are transforming the industry.



The "polycrisis" that characterizes the current state of global affairs affects almost all areas of societal development, including but not limited to climate-related risks. Attempting to alleviate some of these symptoms, several standards and policies have been devised to facilitate an international convergence of practices that promote climate resiliency, focusing on three key metrics: environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

These novel standards and policies are compelling the development of hardware and software solutions that ensure sustainable growth across the entire value chain, engaging all stakeholders.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Strategic Imperatives

The 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability and the Circular Economy: More with Less

Top 10 Growth Opportunities Growth Opportunity 1: Green Taxonomy and Sustainable Finance Growth Opportunity 2: ESG Climate Risk and Reporting Platforms Growth Opportunity 3: Water Security and Risk Platforms Growth Opportunity 4: Net Zero Cities Growth Opportunity 5: Green Hydrogen Growth Opportunity 6: Farm-to-Fork Sustainability Growth Opportunity 7: Product and Material Passports Growth Opportunity 8: Supply Chain Sustainability Growth Opportunity 9: Low-Carbon and Sustainable Fuels Growth Opportunity 10: Cybersecurity in Water Utilities

Next Steps

Legal Disclaimer

