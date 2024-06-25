North American Power & Energy Industry Outlook 2024: Improvements in Grid Infrastructure & Smart Grid Solutions, Combined Offering of Renewables and Batteries

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Power & Energy Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook offers a comprehensive overview of top trends in the region, from the accelerating growth for solar PV, substantial deployments of battery energy storage (BES), and steady growth for onshore and offshore wind, to the advancement in industrial electrification, among others.



2024 is expected to be a year of significant growth for the renewable energy sector in North America because of favorable climate policies and regulations. In 2022, the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has boosted investor confidence and provided incentives for investment in domestic supply chains. Despite challenges related to inflation, the future looks bright for the renewable energy industry in 2024.

However, developers, regulators, and other stakeholders must work hard to implement clean energy initiatives while addressing supply chain challenges, and reliability issues. This outlook study covers the growth environment of the region and what the publisher predicts for the sector in 2024 and beyond, based on trends observed in the industry over the past two years.

The study investigates investment opportunities available to North American industry participants from different power generation sources, highlights future growth opportunities, and provides strategic imperatives that market participants need to consider to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Municipalities, Utilities, and Electric Cooperatives

Combined Offering of Renewables and Batteries

Improvements in Grid Infrastructure & Smart Grid Solutions

Industry Dynamics

Accelerated Solar PV Growth

Substantial BES Deployment

Steady Growth of Onshore and Offshore Wind

Increased LNG Exports and Gas Supply

Investment in Grid Modernization

Data Center Upgrades and Expansion

Higher Rate of Digital Transformation

Progress in Hydrogen Adoption but Still a Long Road Ahead

Commercial Heat Pump Takeoff

Industrial Electrification Advancements

CHP Economics

CCS Investment Acceleration

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Top Predictions for 2024

Country Outlook

Clean Power - State of Play

Transformation in the NA Power Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NA Power & Energy Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

What is Included in the Power Sector Outlook Study?

Growth Generator

NA Power Industry Investment Forecast

Power Generation Capacity Forecast

Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Annual Power Generation Investment by Country

Growth Generator - Power Generation Investment for US and Canada

US Power Generation Investment Forecast

US Power Generation Industry Analysis

US Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Canada Power Generation Investment Forecast

Canada Power and Energy Industry Analysis

Canada Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Key Conclusions & Future Outlook

Best Practices Recognition

