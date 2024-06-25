North American Power & Energy Industry Outlook 2024: Improvements in Grid Infrastructure & Smart Grid Solutions, Combined Offering of Renewables and Batteries

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Power & Energy Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The outlook offers a comprehensive overview of top trends in the region, from the accelerating growth for solar PV, substantial deployments of battery energy storage (BES), and steady growth for onshore and offshore wind, to the advancement in industrial electrification, among others.
2024 is expected to be a year of significant growth for the renewable energy sector in North America because of favorable climate policies and regulations. In 2022, the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has boosted investor confidence and provided incentives for investment in domestic supply chains. Despite challenges related to inflation, the future looks bright for the renewable energy industry in 2024.
However, developers, regulators, and other stakeholders must work hard to implement clean energy initiatives while addressing supply chain challenges, and reliability issues. This outlook study covers the growth environment of the region and what the publisher predicts for the sector in 2024 and beyond, based on trends observed in the industry over the past two years.
The study investigates investment opportunities available to North American industry participants from different power generation sources, highlights future growth opportunities, and provides strategic imperatives that market participants need to consider to capitalize on growth opportunities.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Municipalities, Utilities, and Electric Cooperatives
- Combined Offering of Renewables and Batteries
- Improvements in Grid Infrastructure & Smart Grid Solutions
Industry Dynamics
- Accelerated Solar PV Growth
- Substantial BES Deployment
- Steady Growth of Onshore and Offshore Wind
- Increased LNG Exports and Gas Supply
- Investment in Grid Modernization
- Data Center Upgrades and Expansion
- Higher Rate of Digital Transformation
- Progress in Hydrogen Adoption but Still a Long Road Ahead
- Commercial Heat Pump Takeoff
- Industrial Electrification Advancements
- CHP Economics
- CCS Investment Acceleration
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2024
- Country Outlook
- Clean Power - State of Play
Transformation in the NA Power Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NA Power & Energy Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- What is Included in the Power Sector Outlook Study?
Growth Generator
- NA Power Industry Investment Forecast
- Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Country
Growth Generator - Power Generation Investment for US and Canada
- US Power Generation Investment Forecast
- US Power Generation Industry Analysis
- US Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Canada Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Canada Power and Energy Industry Analysis
- Canada Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
Key Conclusions & Future Outlook
Best Practices Recognition
