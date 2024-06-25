Global Two-wheeler Industry Outlook 2024-2028: The Emergence of Flexible Fuels, Strong Hybrid Systems for 2Ws, The Rising Popularity of Adventure Motorcycles

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-wheeler Growth Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global two-wheeler (2W) industry - comprising motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds - is a dynamic space fueled by various factors. It has recorded remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the urbanization boom, rising disposable income, and personal mobility needs. In addition, legacy 2W participants are introducing new models with updated and advanced features. Another reason is the increasing popularity of adventure motorcycles among the younger generation.



However, the publisher's analysis indicates that the landscape is shifting. While traditional 2Ws remain popular, a significant trend is emerging - the rise of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) due to factors like fuel price fluctuation, environmental concerns, and technological advancements.



Several leading 2W manufacturers are investing heavily in developing new electric models with better performance and features. The future of the 2W industry hinges on collaboration and innovation. Partnerships between established manufacturers, technology start-ups, and government bodies will be crucial for developing a robust 2W ecosystem, including E2W.



Thus, by embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and addressing environmental concerns, the industry can ensure sustainable and inclusive growth in the years to come.



This analysis' study period is 2018-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period. Most importantly, we provide insights and opportunities that participants can capitalize on amid the expected major shifts in the industry over the next decade as countries increasingly prioritize sustainable personal transportation to curb carbon emissions and mitigate climate change.



Important information include:

Government regulations

Leading industry participants and notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Industry drivers and restraints

Sales forecasts and analyses by region

Trends and focus areas of 2W stakeholders

Growth Opportunity Universe

The Emergence of Flexible Fuels

Strong Hybrid Systems for 2Ws

The Rising Popularity of Adventure Motorcycles

Trends for 2024

Integrated Dashcams

Liquid-cooled Motors in E2Ws

Smart Helmets

Light Electric Off-road Motorcycles

Camera Sensor-based ARAS

Cybersecurity

Built-in Navigation Systems

ADV Motorcycles

Strong Hybrid Technology

eClutch/Smart Clutch Technology

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler (2W) Industry 2023

Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales

Top Predictions for 2024

Regulations/Policies Impacting the 2W Industry in 2024

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Impacting the 2W Industry in 2024

Key OEM Partnerships Impacting the 2W Industry in 2024

Transformation in the Global Two-wheeler Industry

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global 2W Industry

Ecosystem

Research Scope

2W Segmentation

Global 2W Industry Segmentation

Leading Competitors in the Global 2W Industry

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Global Economic Outlook 2024

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth

Inflation and Interest Rates

Currency Trajectory

Labor Market

Oil Markets

Critical Minerals Supplies

North America

Western Europe

Middle East

Asia

Sales Trends

Global 2W Sales Forecast by Region

Evolution of the Global ICE 2W Industry

Global 2W Industry Profiles

Sales Performance Snapshot of Key 2W Industry Participants

Strategic Focus Areas for 2W Stakeholders in 2024

Diversification and Portfolio Expansion

Integration of Connectivity and Vehicle Telematics

Circular Economy and Sustainable Practices

Digitalization: Online Sales and Marketing

Agile Financial Solution Offerings

E2W Industry Overview

Major E2W Regions

E2W Sales and Service Business Models

Main Trends Defining the Future of Connected E2Ws

Types of Business Entities Entering the E2W Industry

Increased Investments in E2W Start-ups Creating Growth Opportunities

Forecasts by Region

South Asia: Analysis

South Asia: Scenario

ASEAN: Analysis

ASEAN: Scenario

APAC: Analysis

APAC: Scenario

Europe: Analysis

Europe: Scenario

North America: Analysis

North America: Scenario

Latin America: Analysis

Latin America: Scenario

Africa: Analysis

Africa: Scenario

Conclusion

