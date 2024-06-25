Global Two-wheeler Industry Outlook 2024-2028: The Emergence of Flexible Fuels, Strong Hybrid Systems for 2Ws, The Rising Popularity of Adventure Motorcycles

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-wheeler Growth Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global two-wheeler (2W) industry - comprising motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds - is a dynamic space fueled by various factors. It has recorded remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the urbanization boom, rising disposable income, and personal mobility needs. In addition, legacy 2W participants are introducing new models with updated and advanced features. Another reason is the increasing popularity of adventure motorcycles among the younger generation.
However, the publisher's analysis indicates that the landscape is shifting. While traditional 2Ws remain popular, a significant trend is emerging - the rise of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) due to factors like fuel price fluctuation, environmental concerns, and technological advancements.
Several leading 2W manufacturers are investing heavily in developing new electric models with better performance and features. The future of the 2W industry hinges on collaboration and innovation. Partnerships between established manufacturers, technology start-ups, and government bodies will be crucial for developing a robust 2W ecosystem, including E2W.
Thus, by embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and addressing environmental concerns, the industry can ensure sustainable and inclusive growth in the years to come.
This analysis' study period is 2018-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period. Most importantly, we provide insights and opportunities that participants can capitalize on amid the expected major shifts in the industry over the next decade as countries increasingly prioritize sustainable personal transportation to curb carbon emissions and mitigate climate change.
Important information include:
- Government regulations
- Leading industry participants and notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Industry drivers and restraints
- Sales forecasts and analyses by region
- Trends and focus areas of 2W stakeholders
Growth Opportunity Universe
- The Emergence of Flexible Fuels
- Strong Hybrid Systems for 2Ws
- The Rising Popularity of Adventure Motorcycles
Trends for 2024
- Integrated Dashcams
- Liquid-cooled Motors in E2Ws
- Smart Helmets
- Light Electric Off-road Motorcycles
- Camera Sensor-based ARAS
- Cybersecurity
- Built-in Navigation Systems
- ADV Motorcycles
- Strong Hybrid Technology
- eClutch/Smart Clutch Technology
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler (2W) Industry 2023
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales
- Top Predictions for 2024
- Regulations/Policies Impacting the 2W Industry in 2024
- Notable Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) Impacting the 2W Industry in 2024
- Key OEM Partnerships Impacting the 2W Industry in 2024
Transformation in the Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global 2W Industry
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- 2W Segmentation
- Global 2W Industry Segmentation
- Leading Competitors in the Global 2W Industry
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
Global Economic Outlook 2024
- Top 10 Trends for 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth
- Inflation and Interest Rates
- Currency Trajectory
- Labor Market
- Oil Markets
- Critical Minerals Supplies
- North America
- Western Europe
- Middle East
- Asia
Sales Trends
- Global 2W Sales Forecast by Region
- Evolution of the Global ICE 2W Industry
- Global 2W Industry Profiles
- Sales Performance Snapshot of Key 2W Industry Participants
Strategic Focus Areas for 2W Stakeholders in 2024
- Diversification and Portfolio Expansion
- Integration of Connectivity and Vehicle Telematics
- Circular Economy and Sustainable Practices
- Digitalization: Online Sales and Marketing
- Agile Financial Solution Offerings
E2W Industry Overview
- Major E2W Regions
- E2W Sales and Service Business Models
- Main Trends Defining the Future of Connected E2Ws
- Types of Business Entities Entering the E2W Industry
- Increased Investments in E2W Start-ups Creating Growth Opportunities
Forecasts by Region
- South Asia: Analysis
- South Asia: Scenario
- ASEAN: Analysis
- ASEAN: Scenario
- APAC: Analysis
- APAC: Scenario
- Europe: Analysis
- Europe: Scenario
- North America: Analysis
- North America: Scenario
- Latin America: Analysis
- Latin America: Scenario
- Africa: Analysis
- Africa: Scenario
Conclusion
