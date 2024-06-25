Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Clients, Receives Five 2024 HFMA MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, the market leader in end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, in support of healthcare provider clients across the country, has been named a recipient of five 2024 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (“HFMA”). The recognition demonstrates Ensemble’s continued commitment to helping healthcare providers meet and exceed industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implement the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives and achieve outstanding patient satisfaction.

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented to these health systems on June 24 during the HFMA Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV:

This is the sixth year in a row that Ensemble, in support of healthcare providers, has been named a MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle Winner. Uniquely, every health system recognized in 2024 is an Ensemble client. This is the fourth year in a row ThedaCare has been recognized with this honor and the third year in a row for Ballad Health and Covenant Health. This is the first time Roper St. Francis and Union Health have received this recognition.

Bon Secours Mercy Health and The Christ Hospital Health Network, in partnership with Ensemble, were recognized with the 2024 HFMA MAP Certificates of Revenue Cycle Achievement.

“We are honored to again receive these HFMA MAP Awards in partnership with five outstanding healthcare provider partners,” said Ensemble Founder, President and CEO Judson Ivy. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering a frictionless revenue cycle with exceptional results and improved financial outcomes so healthcare providers can focus on delivering the best care to their patients. By deploying best practices, data-rich intelligence and expert operational management we help our clients deliver on their missions and make a true impact in their communities.”

Ensemble manages $32 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

The decision to partner with an experienced firm to manage end-to-end revenue cycle operations is an increasing trend among healthcare executives looking to solve critical business issues and position their organizations for long-term success. According to a recent survey of healthcare executives, 95% said they would consider end-to-end managed services to solve critical business challenges and 60% said it was important to partner with a single firm rather than multiple different vendors.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the 22nd time and are honored to play a role in helping our clients provide a better healthcare experience for their patients and communities. We deliver the best, and that’s why healthcare providers are turning to us for results,” said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are also incredibly proud of our more than 10,000 passionate and dedicated associates that work together to deliver outstanding results to our clients.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

“These organizations have demonstrated their commitment to putting patients first when it comes to their billing and payment practices,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D. “Congratulations to all of the 2024 MAP Award winners for serving as role models for the field.”

This announcement comes on the heels of several other recent accomplishments for the firm, including its HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year certification for its commitment to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data, Ensemble’s tenth U.S. patent for its latest innovative technology, its expanded partnership with Microsoft to accelerate continued innovation of EIQ, and its partnership with Epic in the newly launched Epic Rev Cycle Partners program. This also marks the fourth year for Ensemble being ranked #1 in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing by healthcare executives. These accomplishments are a testament to Ensemble’s position as the leading RCM firm in the industry, underscoring its ability to operate consistently high-performing revenue cycle operations, meet or exceed client expectations, and enable healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care in their communities.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country. Through a combination of 10,000+ certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.