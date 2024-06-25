U.S. Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Diagnostic Devices, Treatment Devices), Application, End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. dermatology devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.73 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030

Technological advancements in dermatology devices and the rising prevalence of skin disorders are some of the factors driving the market growth. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne, and similar skin conditions affect over 50 million people in the U.S. annually.







Highly developed light therapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, and laser devices help dermatology professionals deliver less invasive and more effective treatments. Manufacturers are focusing on developing and launching innovative medical devices for treating skin conditions. For instance, Cytrellis, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of aesthetic medical devices, received its FDA approval in July 2022 for its product Ellacor, which uses tissue micro-coring to deliver skin treatments that are less painful and non-scarring, among other benefits.



Growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment of skin disorders has contributed to the market growth. In addition, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable personal income in the U.S. increased by USD 67.6 billion, and personal consumption expenditure increased by USD 43.9 billion in January 2024. As disposable income rises, expenditure on non-essential skin treatments, such as skin tightening and skin resurfacing, among others, is anticipated to increase and boost the market growth.



The American Society of Plastic Surgeons uncovered, based on a poll, that more than 75% of plastic surgery practices gained more business after the pandemic, with approximately 30% of practitioners reporting a 100% increase in business. According to a Forbes Health-Ipsos survey, the pandemic increased negative notions of body image among individuals, which has been increasing the demand for dermatology services.



U.S. Dermatology Devices Market Report Highlights

The treatment devices segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 79.5% in 2023, owing to the broad applicability of treatment devices. Moreover, the increasing demand for procedures such as tattoo removal is a notable factor fueling the demand for dermatology treatment devices

Based on application, the treatment segment accounted the market with the largest revenue share in 2023 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for skin treatments and growing awareness regarding skin care

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment held a majority share in 2023, due to the availability of a wide range of skin treatment options

The clinics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the benefit of shorter waiting periods and a large number of clinics present across the nation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Diagnostic Devices

4.4.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.1. Dermatoscope

4.4.1.1.2. Microscopes

4.4.1.1.3. Other Imaging Devices

4.4.1.1.4. Biopsy Devices

4.4.2. Treatment Devices

4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.1.1. Light Therapy Devices

4.4.2.1.2. Lasers

4.4.2.1.3. Electrosurgical Equipment

4.4.2.1.4. Liposuction Devices

4.4.2.1.5. Microdermabrasion Devices

4.4.2.1.6. Cryotherapy Devices



Chapter 5. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market by Region Outlook

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 6. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Diagnostics Application

6.4.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.1.1. Skin Cancer Diagnosis

6.4.2. Treatment Application

6.4.2.1. Treatment Application Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2.1.1. Hair Removal

6.4.2.1.2. Skin Rejuvenation

6.4.2.1.3. Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

6.4.2.1.4. Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

6.4.2.1.5. Body Contouring and Fat Removal

6.4.2.1.6. Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal



Chapter 7. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Dermatology Devices Market by End-use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Clinics

7.4.3. Others



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

