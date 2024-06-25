LIFX Elevates Smart Home Lighting with New Immersive, Multi-Color Flush Mount Ceiling Light

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFX , the renowned smart lighting company acquired by Feit Electric , is introducing its newest smart home lighting innovation – the Indoor Integrated LED Flush Mount Multi-Color Smart Wi-Fi Dimmable Ceiling Light .

With 2500-2850 lumens of brightness, innovative visual effects, industry-leading SuperColor technology, and a power consumption of only 47 watts, this streamlined LED ceiling light brings a wider range of lighting experiences into your home within a sleek, minimal footprint, offering an array of lighting effects that elevate modern smart home trends.

Perfect for a bedroom fixture or sleek enough for a passthrough hallway, this smart ceiling light provides a compact design and superior lighting performance that will surprise and delight. Homeowners can choose from an endless library of exclusive visual effects, such as:



Fluffy clouds that carelessly float by, as if being pushed by the wind

An overhead sky with cosmic meteors streaming past

An invigorating sunrise to start the day and a glowing sunset to relax into the evening

Abstract art with shapes that twist and turn in delight

All these dynamic visual effects are available, via the mobile app, to set the mood and inspire imagination. And while it’s easy to get swept up in these immersive effects, LIFX’s SuperColor technology offers another level of customization, offering a brightness superiority five times greater than competitors, ensuring unparalleled performance and dramatic true-to-life colors that can be scheduled, customized, or dimmed with simply the touch of a button.



“More and more of today’s homeowners are trading up from traditional lighting experiences, opting for smart fixtures that allow for remote controlled, colorful scenes, immersive effects or ambient lighting that can mimic the natural daylight or a specific mood at any given time,” said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric. “With such robust technology now available at affordable prices, it’s the perfect time to bring our Smart LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light to market, and offer Home Depot shoppers the ability to go from ultra-bright task lighting to moody evening effects, or even emulate a night light glow from the moon in a DIY solution that is easily adaptable to most ceiling mounting brackets already installed in today’s homes.”

Similar to the new indoor and outdoor LIFX products released earlier this year, the Integrated LED Flush Mount Multi-Color Smart Wi-Fi Dimmable Ceiling Light integrates seamlessly with modern smart home systems, including Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings with compatibility through Matter, the latest universal standard of smart home connectivity. This allows for effortless control and endless customizable possibilities throughout any smart home ecosystem.

Using voice control or the convenient mobile app, available on iOS and Android, users can easily activate unique lighting experiences showcased by the LIFX app. With one click, you can control full color, dimming, and automation for the up-light separately or turn the illuminated surface off for low-lighting situations.

“Showcasing the very best of LIFX’s famous Polychrome Technology, this modern flush light offers much more than what you expect to see out of today’s smart lighting fixtures,” said Mark Hollands, chief technology officer of LIFX. “It uses a grid of lighting zones to push the boundaries with smooth zone blending, simple gradients, and dynamic moving effects. From passing clouds to abstract art designs, the immersive experiences will leave you inspired and bring more and more delight every time you engage with it.”

Available in matte black or white, LIFX's Indoor Integrated LED Flush Mount Multi-Color Smart Wi-Fi Dimmable Ceiling Light is now available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot with a starting price of $89.97. For more information about LIFX and its range of smart lighting solutions, visit LIFX.com .

About LIFX

Acquired in 2022 by Feit Electric, LIFX is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions, dedicated to transforming everyday experiences through innovative technology and design. Founded in Australia, LIFX has established itself as a pioneer in the smart lighting industry, offering a wide range of connected lighting products designed to enhance homes and lifestyles worldwide. For more information, visit LIFX.com .

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit Feit.com , and follow us on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

