U.S. Ambulatory Services Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 | Now Available

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ambulatory Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Primary Care Offices, Outpatient Departments, Emergency Departments, Surgical Specialty, Medical Specialty), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ambulatory services market size is anticipated to reach USD 417.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.38% from 2024 to 2030

Ambulatory services are generally more cost-effective than inpatient care, making them an attractive option for patients and insurance providers. Advances in medical technology have enabled the development of minimally invasive procedures, point-of-care diagnostics, and telemedicine, which have significantly improved the accessibility and quality of ambulatory care services.







Ambulatory services often prioritize patient-centered care, focusing on the individual's needs, preferences, and overall well-being. This patient-centric approach has gained popularity among patients and healthcare providers alike, driving the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, has created a need for ongoing ambulatory care services to manage these conditions effectively.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in May 2023, Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. that in turn, drives the market growth.



U.S. Ambulatory Services Market Report Highlights

Based on type, primary care offices dominated the market with more than 48% share in 2023 owing to improved quality of care and application of advanced technologies involved in the segment

The surgical specialty segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidences of chronic disorders and the increase in the aging population are contributing to the growing demand of ambulatory services

Market players operating in U.S. ambulatory services market include Envision Healthcare Corporation, Surgery Partners, NueHealth, Terveystalo Healthcare, Aspen Healthcare, AQuity Solutions

In May 2022, USA Health announced the start of the construction of USA Health's ambulatory surgery center in Baldwin County. This resulted in making patients receive outpatient surgery more efficiently.

Company Profiles

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Surgery Partners

NueHealth (Nueterra Healthcare)

Terveystalo Healthcare

Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Management Services, L.P

Aspen Healthcare

Healthway Medical Group

Medical Facilities Corporation

AQuity Solutions

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $289.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $417.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Ambulatory Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Ambulatory Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Ambulatory Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Ambulatory Services Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Primary Care Offices

4.4.2. Outpatient Departments

4.4.3. Surgical Specialty

4.4.3.1. Ophthalmology

4.4.3.2. Orthopedics

4.4.3.3. Gastroenterology

4.4.3.4. Pain Management

4.4.3.5. Plastic Surgery

4.4.5. Medical Specialty



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

5.2. Company/Competition Categorization

5.3. Vendor Landscape

5.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

5.3.2. Key Customers

5.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvc8up

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment