LeaseCrunch Offers Webinar to Provide Guidance on Streamlining Lease Accounting

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces its upcoming webinar “Streamline Your Lease Accounting: Transition to a User-Friendly Solution” taking place on July 9 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.



Presented by Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch, this webinar will provide a step-by-step roadmap for transitioning to a user-friendly and automated lease accounting solution. During this webinar, attendees will:

Gain an understanding of the limitations and risks of using spreadsheets for lease accounting and how transitions to a modern solution can simplify data management and improve accuracy.

Explore the key features to look for in a lease accounting solution, including comprehensive knowledge of the standards, accurate reporting, dual-access capabilities and enhanced internal controls.

Learn about the logistical considerations and best practices for migrating to a new system through real-world examples of successful transitions and best practices.



The goal of this webinar is to guide attendees through the transition from a manual process to an automated system.

“LeaseCrunch is committed to simplifying lease accounting,” states Vento. “This webinar will provide valuable insights into the transition to more efficient solutions, ensuring that attendees are well-equipped to manage their lease accounting needs effectively and compliantly.”

Registration for the webinar is now available.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. The platform is trusted by over 640 CPA firms and more than 25,000 companies across the United States, offering white-glove support to ensure a seamless transition and superior ongoing management of lease accounting needs.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com