Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Residential, Commercial, HoReCa, and Institutional Water Solutions, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The widespread impact of water stress has transformed how people, industries, and governments use water as a resource. This has drawn attention to the concepts of sustainable development and climate resilience as priorities in practically all industries, compelling companies to devise and implement solutions that can prevent water waste.



As water demand increases because of population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, the need for alternative and sustainable sources becomes apparent. Demand for energy-efficient technologies and resource-saving solutions is driving growth in the residential, commercial, and institutional water solutions industry. Business models have evolved, with companies complementing new digital and automation products with other service offerings.



RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Rainwater harvesting for water and carbon savings

Achieving water security through graywater reuse and recycling

Digital and robotics driving efficiency in swimming pools

Waterless appliances for water savings and energy production

Advanced membranes for efficient and sustainable filtration

Water reuse solutions in circular PoU systems

Buy-a-service solutions

Personalized PoE and PoU systems for water efficiency

Tackling scarcity with water from air

Water ATMs for communal water supply

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8psfh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.