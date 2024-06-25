IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from June 17th to 21th  2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2024FR00102591506 600120,3723XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2024FR00102591502 400120,4326CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2024FR0010259150515120,4006TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/06/2024FR0010259150485120,4344AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/06/2024FR00102591507 537119,3154XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/06/2024FR00102591502 463119,0330CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/06/2024FR00102591504 000117,7254XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/06/2024FR00102591505 743117,1677XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/06/2024FR00102591501 957117,1431CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/06/2024FR0010259150100117,0000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/06/2024FR0010259150200116,9350AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/06/2024FR00102591502 737115,3567XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/06/2024FR00102591501 263115,0259CEUX
   TOTAL36 000 118,4864 

