JLab Launches Latest Sport-Centric Earbuds - JBuds Sport ANC 4 now with Active Noise Canceling

San Diego, CA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leader in personal technology, today launches the JBuds Sport ANC 4, the latest addition to the brand’s superior audio products for fitness and sports enthusiasts. Building on its success as the #1 sport headphone brand[1], the JBuds Sport ANC 4 earbuds offer exceptional battery life with more than 60 hours of total playtime – and adds innovative features such as Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation and JLab’s first ever Swipe + Touch controls. The New Swipe + Touch Controls allow users to adjust their EQ3 settings, interval timer, volume and more without interrupting their workout.

Designed to withstand a range of fitness goals, the JBuds Sport ANC 4 earbuds boast an impressive IP66 rating for optimal protection against sweat and dirt. Plus, the trusted ergonomic ear hook design ensures a secure and comfortable fit, giving users the confidence to enjoy their music during even the most rigorous activities.

“The success of your workout is often impacted by your music playlist, which is why we’ve enhanced our lineup of sport-focused products to include the JBuds Sport ANC 4,” said Win Cramer, JLab’s CEO. “With an increased battery life of 60+ hours plus the addition of Hybrid ANC, fitness enthusiasts can now enjoy an uninterrupted audio experience during any workout routine. Whether you want to focus intently on your music and workout or stay aware while exercising outdoors, the JBuds Sport ANC 4 empowers fitness enthusiasts with unparalleled sound and flexibility.”

Achieve Maximum Awareness During Workouts with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

New to the next generation of this JBuds Sport ANC is Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation, offering optimal noise reduction for up to 25 dB. This feature is perfect for filtering out the noise in busy gyms, loud environments or event travel. Take the audio experience a step further, the JBuds Sport ANC 4’s Be Aware Audio feature gives users the flexibility to let ambient noise for safety especially outdoors.

First-Ever Swipe + Touch Controls Audio Experience

The JBuds Sport ANC 4 introduce JLab’s first-ever swipe and touch controls, allowing users to effortlessly navigate audio playback, volume, and settings during workouts. With just a few taps on the earbuds’ touch sensors, users can select their sound preference from EQ3 settings—JLab Signature, Balance, and Bass Boost— all without pausing their workout.

Powerful Playtime and Bluetooth Connectivity

The JBuds Sport ANC 4 offer an impressive 14+ hours of wireless playtime per earbud, with an additional 47+ hours provided by the charging case, totaling over 60 hours of Bluetooth battery life to support even the most demanding workout schedules. Whether streaming music from a mobile device or connecting to fitness equipment, the Sport ANC 4’s Bluetooth Multipoint technology ensures a seamless audio experience, no matter the source.

Customize Your Audio Experience with the JLab App

With the new JLab App, customize the ANC/Be Aware settings, touch controls, and sound to your personal preference - or use the presets for JLab Signature, Balance or Bass Boost. Safe hearing option allows you to protect your ears from hearing damage with volume limits. Plus, get software updates for your product right when they're available.

Interval Timer for Workouts

With the advanced built-in interval timer, fitness enthusiasts can easily program custom active times, rest periods, and set numbers to guide you through your workout. Activate via the app or earbud controls and the audio cues will track your workouts without a phone.

Availability and Price

The JBuds Sport ANC 4 are now available in graphite, teal, pink and cobalt at www.JLab.com for $69.99. Purchase includes a USB-C charging case and three silicone gel tips.

Technical Specifications

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling with three noise control modes including Be Aware

60+ Hours Bluetooth playtime (ANC OFF) or 40+ Hours Bluetooth playtime (ANC ON)

Bluetooth Multipoint Connectivity

Customizable sound via JLab App

Sweatproof IP66 and interval timer

Google Fast Pair and Find My Device for Android devices

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

[1] Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Sales, style: in ear clip and ear bud clip, band type: no wire/no band, water resistant, ASP under $100, Jan–Dec 2023 combined. JLab Audio defines “Sports Earbuds” as water resistant in ear clip and ear bud clip stereo headphones.

