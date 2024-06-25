AlayaCare Selected as Technology Partner by Carius Home Care

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carius Home Care, a home care service provider for older adults and people with disabilities, proudly announces its partnership with AlayaCare, a leading technology provider in the home care sector. After extensive evaluation, Carius has selected AlayaCare's comprehensive platform for its ability to seamlessly manage all facets of home care operations, from client management to scheduling and invoicing. The decision underscores Carius' commitment to delivering exceptional care experiences while optimizing operational efficiency.



Carius Home Care chose AlayaCare as its technology partner primarily due to the platform's extensive capabilities, which encompass all aspects of home care operations from client management to scheduling and invoicing. As a start-up poised for growth, Carius recognizes the importance of laying a strong foundation for the future, and AlayaCare's feature-rich platform provides the necessary tools to support their expansion plans. Additionally, the user-friendly design of AlayaCare's dashboard and components appealed to Carius, making navigation and monitoring activities intuitive and efficient.

Furthermore, Carius Home Care was particularly impressed by AlayaCare's Family Portal, which emerged as a crucial factor in their decision-making process. “Frequent and open communication about the status of our client's care to their family is an important feature of our service,” said Chris Kreuter, Chief Client Officer. “We want to be able share their progress so we can celebrate any successes or address any concerns proactively. It's important for us to work as a team with the client and their family.”

Family Portal's ability to enable frequent updates on care progress and encourage proactive engagement resonated with Carius' commitment to delivering exceptional care experiences. By choosing AlayaCare, Carius Home Care anticipates strengthening its client relationships and fostering a collaborative approach to home care delivery.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Carius Home Care," said Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We look forward to supporting Carius as they grow, supporting them with the right tools in place – from client management to scheduling, and empowering them with the tools to enhance communication with clients and their families through features like our Family Portal."

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

About Carius

Carius Home Care is a client-centered startup dedicated to providing exceptional home care services tailored to the needs of older adults. Specializing in personal and social care, Carius Home Care offers comprehensive support to families and their loved ones, including home care planning, organizational assistance, personal support care, companionship, and social care programs. For more information, visit: CariusHomeCare.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c01e56a3-3b3f-4654-b7ea-630f56d8a6f7