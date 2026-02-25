AlayaCare launches Home-based Care Momentum Awards to recognize frontline leaders and innovators

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home and community care solutions, today announced the launch of The Home-Based Care Momentum Awards, an annual recognition program for individuals advancing home-based care across North America.

The awards shine a spotlight on the changemakers behind exceptional care delivery, including frontline caregivers, operational leaders, executives, and innovators improving care delivery.

"At AlayaCare, we believe technology is only as powerful as the people who use it," said Rhonda Bosch, Chief Customer Officer, AlayaCare. "The Home-Based Care Momentum Awards celebrate the human side of innovation, the acts of advocacy, the everyday problem-solving, and the dedication that moves home-based care forward. This program is our way of giving these unsung heroes the recognition they deserve."

Award categories to honor multiple contributions

The Home-Based Care Momentum Awards features four distinct categories:

Frontline Care : Recognizes exceptional frontline caregivers

: Recognizes exceptional frontline caregivers Operational Excellence : Recognizes outstanding operational performance and efficiency

: Recognizes outstanding operational performance and efficiency Executive Leadership : Recognizes visionary leadership and strategic impact

: Recognizes visionary leadership and strategic impact Impact and Innovation: Recognizes groundbreaking innovation and measurable impact





Nominations are open to individuals employed by eligible home-based care organizations delivering services in home or community settings, including home care, home health, hospice, home infusion, and related services across North America.

Program Timeline

February 17 – April 13, 2026 : Nominations open

: Nominations open May 1 – June 1, 2026 : Public voting period

: Public voting period June 8 – June 22, 2026 : Panel judging by industry experts

: Panel judging by industry experts July 20, 2026: Winners announced





The selection process combines community input through public voting with expert evaluation by an industry panel, ensuring winners represent both popular recognition and professional excellence.

Nominations, are open from February 17, 2026 to April 13, 2026. For more information and to nominate a changemaker, visit https://awards.alayacare.com/.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com.

