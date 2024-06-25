Architectural Marvel in Biltmore Forest Enters Market for $4 Million

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/clm/car4134717/5-brookside-road-asheville-nc-28803



DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/q0nlr9ji6dq8qmeo6k0wt/AHECHXC9AmrDr5T_nCVsGb4?rlkey=9azqmvmawbmhyghvkx4nty4vv&st=vqljj600&dl=0



PHOTO CREDIT: Ryan Theede

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A luxury estate in coveted Biltmore Forest has entered the market. Located at 5 Brookside Road, the remarkable home is offered for $4,000,000. A mid-century masterpiece by renowned architect Lawrence Traber and meticulously renovated in 2023, the residence is marketed exclusively by Alec Cantley of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office. The listing details may be viewed here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The property sits gracefully on a 1.34-acre lot, surrounded by lush, mature landscaping, ensuring tranquility and privacy. It has been tastefully renovated to offer unparalleled comfort, elegance and modern amenities. The brilliant design delivers warm and intimate spaces to gather and entertain. Four spacious en-suite bedrooms, including a serene primary suite, are all found on the main level. Every aspect of this home exudes sophistication.

Recent additions include a new double-height garden room, butler's pantry/back kitchen, laundry facilities, and a dedicated rear entrance hall, seamlessly integrated to enhance functionality. A fully remodeled kitchen has been thoughtfully curated with custom cherry cabinets, stunning white quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances highlighted by the Fulgor Milano 36-inch gas range and Sub-Zero Pro Series refrigerator. An expansive soapstone peninsula connects the kitchen to the garden room offering ample gathering space.

Entertainment options abound with a spacious stone terrace, complete with a Lynx gas grill and a lavish 1,400-bottle wine cellar. Additionally, the property features a new driveway, a two-car garage with a separate carport, and a whole-house Generac generator for peace of mind and efficiency.



“A testament to timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship, this estate is a statement piece on architectural brilliance. From its serene surroundings to its unparalleled attention to detail, the property embodies the essence of refined living in the esteemed enclave of Biltmore Forest.”

— Alec Cantley, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

