Marlin Spring Developments and Greybrook Celebrate Inauguration of Dale Hawerchuk Park at Symphony Towns

Oshawa, ON - June 25, 2024 - Following a successful inauguration ceremony, Marlin Spring Developments and Greybrook proudly announce the official opening of Dale Hawerchuk Park, a cornerstone of the Symphony Towns development in Oshawa. Named in honour of the legendary hockey icon Dale Hawerchuk, the park represents a significant milestone for both the community and Oshawa's storied hockey heritage.

"Oshawa has always been a hockey town, and Dale Hawerchuk Park stands as a testament to his enduring influence on our city and the sport," remarked Councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, Chair of the Economic and Development Services Committee and Ward 2 Regional & City Councillor, who played a pivotal role in naming the park during the Oshawa City Council meeting.

Located at Symphony Towns off Harmony Road South, Dale Hawerchuk Park has already begun to establish itself as a beloved recreational hub within the vibrant Parklands community. Embodying the values of discipline, teamwork, and community spirit that Hawerchuk exemplified throughout his illustrious career, the park promises to be a central gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

"The Dale Hawerchuk Park not only honours a true hometown hero whose legacy embodies the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and respect but will also provide more green space for families in the area." said Councillor Bob Chapman, Vice-Chair of the Economic and Development Services Committee and Ward 3 Regional & City Councillor.

Dale Hawerchuk, whose remarkable hockey journey began in Oshawa with the Oshawa Minor Hockey Association and culminated in an outstanding NHL career, continues to inspire generations of athletes.

"We are thrilled to witness Dale Hawerchuk Park come to life as part of Symphony Towns," said Pedro Lopes, CEO of Marlin Spring Developments. "This park not only enhances our community but also pays homage to a sports icon who left an indelible mark on Canadian hockey."

The inauguration ceremony, held on June 25, 2024, featured remarks from city officials, community leaders, and Marlin Spring Developments' CEO. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the park's amenities firsthand and experienced its role in fostering pride and connection among residents.

In conjunction with this milestone, Marlin Spring Developments continues to expand its commitment to enhancing communities, recently launching its second residential low-rise community in the Durham region.

For more information about Dale Hawerchuk Park and Symphony Towns, please visit www.marlinspring.com

About Marlin Spring Developments

Marlin Spring Developments is an award-winning development company, building low-rise and high-rise communities throughout Toronto and the GTA. Committed to providing homes for Toronto’s rapidly growing and diverse population, Marlin Spring Developments focuses on delivering exceptional homes with unique and desirable amenities customized to meet their clients’ needs in locations that provide access to transit, greenspace, schools, and conveniences. As the Baz Group of Companies’ dedicated operating company for the development and construction of residential real estate in the Greater Toronto Area, Marlin Spring Developments growing portfolio currently consists of approximately 10,000 homes in various stages of development, construction, and completion.

