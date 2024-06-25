FLINT Announces Voting Results from Shareholders’ Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT”) (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 25,160,259 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.



All of the nominees listed in FLINT's management information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the “Information Circular”) were elected as directors of FLINT to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Witheld Nominee # % # % Barry Card 24,347,143 97.20 702,256 2.80 H. Fraser Clarke 24,346,744 97.19 702,655 2.81 Katrisha Gibson 24,331,167 97.13 718,232 2.87 Karl Johannson 24,347,153 97.20 702,246 2.80 Dean T. MacDonald 24,346,754 97.19 702,645 2.81 Sean D. McMaster 24,347,153 97.20 702,246 2.80

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as FLINT’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Witheld # % # % 25,129,434 99.88 30,825 0.12

The ordinary resolution to approve an amendment of FLINT’s by-laws to reduce the quorum for a meeting of shareholders such that two persons present in person or by proxy at the meeting and holding shares representing 15% (rather than 25%) of the votes entitled to be cast at the meeting shall constitute a quorum, as more particularly described in the Information Circular under “Particulars of the Matters to be Acted Upon – Amendment of By-Laws”, was approved. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 23,506,983 93.84 1,542,416 6.16

About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, turnaround, construction, wear technology and environmental services that help our customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact: