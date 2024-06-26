After Dubai Triumph, Global Blockchain Congress Heads to Singapore

Singapore, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having wrapped up the triumphant 13th edition of the flagship Global Blockchain Congress event in Dubai, UAE, Agora Group is now setting its sights on Singapore for the 2nd Southeast Asia Edition on September 12 & 13, 2024.

The main topics of the 2nd SEA edition will be:

Singapore — A Land of Opportunity

Digital Assets Market: Key Trends & Challenges in 2024 and Beyond

What's on the Horizon for Bitcoin Ordinals?

Ways for Startups and Young Companies to Become "Investor Ready"

The Crossroad between AI and Crypto

NFTs & the Next Phase of Mainstream Adoption

Web3 Gaming Is Not Just a Buzzword

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN)

Real World Assets Tokenization





The Global Blockchain Congress plays a pivotal role in accelerating blockchain innovation worldwide. It provides a unique platform connecting the technology's most influential leaders and decision-makers. By convening this powerful network under one roof, the Congress significantly contributes to driving blockchain advancement and mainstream adoption.

The Global Blockchain Congress series has hosted 1,500+ investors and 350+ blockchain startups that were able to raise millions in funds at AgoraGroup’s events.

The event is a closed-door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only and is targeted Web3 projects looking to raise funds.

Previous sponsors and partners include: Algorand, Amber Group, Animoca Brands, Binance Labs, Brinc, CoinW, Karate Combat, Sui Foundation, Superscrypt, and many more.

At the end of the two-day congress, the Global Blockchain Congress Awards Ceremony will take place. The winning startups will be voted by the investors depending on the likelihood of their project to get funded.

For more info: www.gbc-singapore.com

Register now: bit.ly/GBC-singapore





Media Contact:

Luna PR

ayisha@lunapr.io