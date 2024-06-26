France Telecoms Market Report 2024, Featuring Orange, Iliad (Free, Free Mobile), Altice, Bouygues Telecom, Virgin Mobile and Omea Telecom

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Supported by a population of more than 65 million, France's telecom market is one of the largest in Europe. Telecom revenue, at about 30 billion annually, has declined in recent years and came under particular pressure during 2020 when a sequence of local and national lockdowns, as well as restrictions on international travel, resulted in a sharp drop in revenue from roaming and device sales. This was partly offset by growth in data traffic and the migration of subscribers to faster fixed-line broadband packages, mostly based on fibre.



The incumbent telco Orange Group is one of the world's major players, with interests in markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company has embarked on a new multi-year Engage 2025 plan which is focused on growth in the developing markets, and on the greater use of artificial intelligence and data. Despite market liberalisation, Orange still dominates all sectors, though increasing competition from a number of major players has gradually eroded this lead.



The mobile phone market, worth about 13 billion annually, is dominated by Orange, SFR Group (owned by Altice Group), Bouygues Telecom, and Free Mobile (Iliad). There are many MVNOs in the market, though their share of subscribers fell at the end of 2020 when one of the largest of them was acquired by its host network operator. LTE networks provide near universal coverage, and carry about 95% of mobile data traffic. Operators have launched 5G services, and these have been supported by the late-2020 auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz range.



France's fixed broadband market is increasingly focussed on fibre, which accounted for 71% of all fixed lines at the beginning of 2021. Growth in the fibre sector has been stimulated by households securing faster data packages during the pandemic. The number of DSL lines has fallen sharply as customers migrate to fibre infrastructure.



Key Developments:

ARCEP assumes responsibility for press distribution, introduces measures to encourage the switch from copper to fibre infrastructure;

SpaceX's Starlink providing satellite broadband connectivity across France;

Orange Group sets up Orange Concessions to coordinate fibre rollouts with local authorities;

Iliad sells its French tower portfolio to help fund 5G rollout;

Orange aiming to start closing down the PSTN from 2023;

Regulator approves 5G trial licences in the 26GHz band;

Companies Featured

Orange

Iliad (Free, Free Mobile)

Altice (SFR Group)

Bouygues Telecom

Virgin Mobile

Omea Telecom

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison

Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Communications and Postal Regulatory Authority (ARCEP)

Fixed-line developments

National legal framework

France NumErique 2012

Privatisation of Orange Group

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

Network sharing

Mobile termination rate (MTR)

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

GSM

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Mobile voice

Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE)

Mobile data

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Orange

Altice France

Free Mobile

Bouygues Telecom

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

m-payments

m-banking

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Regulatory issues

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Statistics

Orange

Iliad (Free)

SFR

Bouygues Telecom

SNCF

Altitude Infra

Municipal projects

Fibre network sharing

Other fixed broadband services

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Fixed network operators

Orange Group

Essentials 2020

Engage 2025

Altice France

Free (Iliad)

Bouygues Telecom

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

SEA-ME-WE 5

Africa Coast to Europe (ACE)

Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1)

Ireland-France Cable-1 (IFC-1)

Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE)

AmitiA

Dunant

CrossChannel Fibre

2Africa submarine cable

Satellite networks

Cloud services

Smart infrastructure

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart Cities

Appendix - Historic data

