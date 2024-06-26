France Telecoms Market Report 2024, Featuring Orange, Iliad (Free, Free Mobile), Altice, Bouygues Telecom, Virgin Mobile and Omea Telecom

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Supported by a population of more than 65 million, France's telecom market is one of the largest in Europe. Telecom revenue, at about 30 billion annually, has declined in recent years and came under particular pressure during 2020 when a sequence of local and national lockdowns, as well as restrictions on international travel, resulted in a sharp drop in revenue from roaming and device sales. This was partly offset by growth in data traffic and the migration of subscribers to faster fixed-line broadband packages, mostly based on fibre.
The incumbent telco Orange Group is one of the world's major players, with interests in markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company has embarked on a new multi-year Engage 2025 plan which is focused on growth in the developing markets, and on the greater use of artificial intelligence and data. Despite market liberalisation, Orange still dominates all sectors, though increasing competition from a number of major players has gradually eroded this lead.
The mobile phone market, worth about 13 billion annually, is dominated by Orange, SFR Group (owned by Altice Group), Bouygues Telecom, and Free Mobile (Iliad). There are many MVNOs in the market, though their share of subscribers fell at the end of 2020 when one of the largest of them was acquired by its host network operator. LTE networks provide near universal coverage, and carry about 95% of mobile data traffic. Operators have launched 5G services, and these have been supported by the late-2020 auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz range.
France's fixed broadband market is increasingly focussed on fibre, which accounted for 71% of all fixed lines at the beginning of 2021. Growth in the fibre sector has been stimulated by households securing faster data packages during the pandemic. The number of DSL lines has fallen sharply as customers migrate to fibre infrastructure.
Key Developments:
- ARCEP assumes responsibility for press distribution, introduces measures to encourage the switch from copper to fibre infrastructure;
- SpaceX's Starlink providing satellite broadband connectivity across France;
- Orange Group sets up Orange Concessions to coordinate fibre rollouts with local authorities;
- Iliad sells its French tower portfolio to help fund 5G rollout;
- Orange aiming to start closing down the PSTN from 2023;
- Regulator approves 5G trial licences in the 26GHz band;
Companies Featured
- Orange
- Iliad (Free, Free Mobile)
- Altice (SFR Group)
- Bouygues Telecom
- Virgin Mobile
- Omea Telecom
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Communications and Postal Regulatory Authority (ARCEP)
- Fixed-line developments
- National legal framework
- France NumErique 2012
- Privatisation of Orange Group
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- European Electronic Communications Code
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- Network sharing
- Mobile termination rate (MTR)
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
- Mobile voice
- Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE)
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Orange
- Altice France
- Free Mobile
- Bouygues Telecom
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- m-payments
- m-banking
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Regulatory issues
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Statistics
- Orange
- Iliad (Free)
- SFR
- Bouygues Telecom
- SNCF
- Altitude Infra
- Municipal projects
- Fibre network sharing
- Other fixed broadband services
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
- Fixed network operators
- Orange Group
- Essentials 2020
- Engage 2025
- Altice France
- Free (Iliad)
- Bouygues Telecom
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- SEA-ME-WE 5
- Africa Coast to Europe (ACE)
- Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1)
- Ireland-France Cable-1 (IFC-1)
- Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE)
- AmitiA
- Dunant
- CrossChannel Fibre
- 2Africa submarine cable
- Satellite networks
- Cloud services
- Smart infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Smart Cities
- Appendix - Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nilg73
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.