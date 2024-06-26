US Defense Environmental Sustainability Report 2024: Energy and Water Resilience Will Drive Industry Growth

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Defense Environmental Sustainability Sector Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides a snapshot of the defense environmental sustainability industry in the United States. It categorizes the industry into four segments, environmental restoration, compliance, conservation, and technology.
The study highlights the spending trends of fiscal year (FY) 2023 to FY2025 and examines the FY2025 national defense budget request to identify funding opportunities for environmental programs and concerned Department of Defense (DoD) agencies. The DoD plans to incorporate commercially available technologies to promote cost-effectiveness and long-term sustainability of environmental projects.
Subsequently, technology sharing through collaborations among commercial and defense sectors, academia, and SMEs could be critical to remain competitive.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Remediation
- Natural and Nature-based Features
- Energy Efficiency
It assesses the defense environmental sustainability contracts awarded in the calendar year (CY) 2023 to:
- Identify industry drivers and restraints
- Examine the competitive landscape and highlight top industry participants
- Explore the growth outlook for small and medium enterprises (SMEs)
- Discuss segment-specific trends, including spending activities and competitive landscape
- Highlight emerging technology trends and industry growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Defense Environmental Sustainability Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Environmental Sustainability Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Defense Environmental Sustainability - Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Defense Environmental Sustainability - FY2025 Budget Analysis
- Defense Environmental Sustainability - CY2023 Contract Analysis
- Defense Environmental Sustainability - Contracting Department
- Environmental Restoration - Contract Analysis
- Environmental Compliance - Contract Analysis
- Environmental Conservation - Contract Analysis
- Defense Sustainability - CY2023 Representative Contracts
- Defense Sustainability - CY2024 Representative Contracts
Best Practices Recognition
