US Defense Environmental Sustainability Report 2024: Energy and Water Resilience Will Drive Industry Growth

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Defense Environmental Sustainability Sector Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service provides a snapshot of the defense environmental sustainability industry in the United States. It categorizes the industry into four segments, environmental restoration, compliance, conservation, and technology.



The study highlights the spending trends of fiscal year (FY) 2023 to FY2025 and examines the FY2025 national defense budget request to identify funding opportunities for environmental programs and concerned Department of Defense (DoD) agencies. The DoD plans to incorporate commercially available technologies to promote cost-effectiveness and long-term sustainability of environmental projects.

Subsequently, technology sharing through collaborations among commercial and defense sectors, academia, and SMEs could be critical to remain competitive.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Remediation

Natural and Nature-based Features

Energy Efficiency

It assesses the defense environmental sustainability contracts awarded in the calendar year (CY) 2023 to:

Identify industry drivers and restraints

Examine the competitive landscape and highlight top industry participants

Explore the growth outlook for small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Discuss segment-specific trends, including spending activities and competitive landscape

Highlight emerging technology trends and industry growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Defense Environmental Sustainability Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Environmental Sustainability Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Defense Environmental Sustainability - Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Defense Environmental Sustainability - FY2025 Budget Analysis

Defense Environmental Sustainability - CY2023 Contract Analysis

Defense Environmental Sustainability - Contracting Department

Environmental Restoration - Contract Analysis

Environmental Compliance - Contract Analysis

Environmental Conservation - Contract Analysis

Defense Sustainability - CY2023 Representative Contracts

Defense Sustainability - CY2024 Representative Contracts

Best Practices Recognition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhbdo2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.