European Passenger Vehicle In-vehicle Display Industry Research 2024 Featuring 6 Key OEMs and 8 Key Tier I Suppliers

The European automotive in-vehicle display industry is transforming technologically as many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) introduce advanced infotainment systems with each new model launch. The rising demand for comfort, convenience, safety, and security has propelled the market for cars equipped with advanced in-vehicle display features and more connected technologies.
The surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide has also led to the integration of innovative display technologies into most EV models. Traditional radio/stereo units are gradually being replaced by large touch screens that support smartphone integration and advanced navigation features. Many premium OEMs in Europe now offer display audio or navigation units larger than 10 inches as standard features, while volume OEMs are swiftly transitioning to larger screens to remain competitive.
This analysis provides revenue and unit shipment forecasts (from 2023 to 2030) for the European in-vehicle display industry, segmented by size categories (less than 5 inches, 5 inches to 10 inches, more than 10 inches to 15 inches, and more than 15 inches). It also includes forecasts for in-display size categories by major OEM groups (including premium and mass market).
Additionally, this analysis presents breakdowns of display size categories by various segments offered by OEMs across the EU. It also profiles Tier I suppliers of in-vehicle displays to various OEMs or OEM groups.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Differentiation
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Evolving Consumer Preferences
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Innovation
Companies to Action: In-vehicle Display Offerings - Key OEMs
- In-vehicle Display Offering - BMW Group
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Mercedes-Benz Group
- In-vehicle Display Offering - VW Group
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Stellantis
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Toyota
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
Companies to Action: In-vehicle Display Offerings - Key Tier I Suppliers
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Continental
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Bosch
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Visteon
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Panasonic
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Harman
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Denso Ten
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Hyundai Mobis
- In-vehicle Display Offering - Nippon Seiki
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the In-vehicle Display Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the In-vehicle Display Industry
Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Display Strategies by Vehicle Segment - Present to Future
- Display Range Snapshot by Segment
Ecosystem - Passenger Vehicle In-vehicle Display Industry
- Scope of Analysis
- Display Segmentation
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- European In-vehicle Display Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Display Category
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment
- European In-vehicle Display Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Display Category
- In-vehicle Display Penetration by Size Category
Growth Generator
- Key Growth Metrics
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator
- Key Growth Metrics
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator
- Key Growth Metrics
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator
- Key Growth Metrics
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment
- Forecast Analysis
Best Practices Recognition
