Global Hospital-at-home Platforms and Services Industry Research 2024-2029: Lucrative Opportunities in Integrated HaH Platforms with AI-powered Data Analytics and Advanced Automated Logistics Support

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Hospital-at-home Platforms and Services Industry, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hospital-at-home (HaH) care model provides hospital-grade care in a home setting for acute patients with conditions ranging from asthma and pneumonia to congestive heart failure. This analysis will cover market size and forecast at the solution level, including technological solutions and care coordination services for acute care management HaH implementation. The geographic coverage is global, and the study period is from 2023 to 2029, while the forecast period extends from 2024 to 2029. The publisher has identified three growth opportunities for industry stakeholders to seize.
This business model promises to help hospitals and health systems in general overcome workforce shortages and capacity issues. Studies and evaluations demonstrate that the HaH's outcomes are equivalent to or on par with in-hospital care, garnering attention from all stakeholders.
Other improvement parameters include reductions in costs, hospital readmission rates, risks of hospital-acquired infections, bed capacity, operational efficiency, and patient recovery time. HaH is, therefore, a viable alternative for healthcare players to provide quality care outside of the hospital setting.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: High Acuity and Chronic Care at Home
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated HaH Platforms with AI-powered Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Automated Logistics Support
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hospital-at-home Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Defining HaH
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segment Definitions
- Segmentation by Geography
- Common HaH Treatments
- Key Competitors
Operational Model Assessment
- HaH Care Model - Patient Journey
- HaH Care Steps - Patient Selection
- HaH Care Steps - Patient Transfer
- HaH Care Steps - Care Delivery
- HaH Care Steps - Patient Discharge/Hospital Transfer
- HaH Value Chain
- Business Model Evolution: Home Healthcare to HaH
- Major Provider Challenges with In-hospital Care
- HaH as a Promising Alternative to In-hospital Care
- Major Health Systems with HaH Models
- Case Study: Mount Sinai
- Consumer Readiness and Physician Perception of HaH
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies
- Challenges to HaH
- Factors for Successful HaH Care
- Recent Developments in HaH
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global HaH Adoption: Key Examples
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- The Future of HaH: Key Factors and Imperatives for Success
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitive Overview
- Key Company Profiles
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Technology Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Coordination Services
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug5f2c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.