Emerging Respiratory Care Companies, 2024: Strategic Profiles and Growth Opportunities to 2028

This study highlights emerging companies in the respiratory care industry. Most respiratory care companies focus on device connectivity and developing smart devices that can assist in better management of chronic respiratory diseases and reduce healthcare costs. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the focus on the benefits of remote care. Respiratory solutions that offer remote care will continue to grow due to their cost-saving benefits. With increasing device connectivity and digital technology integration, a lot of patient data is being generated. Gradually, companies are focusing on monetizing patient data to obtain valuable patient insights and generate alternative revenue streams.
In terms of geographic scope, the study covers the global industry. The base year is 2023, and the forecast runs through 2028. The study examines growth drivers and restraints for the forecast period; it also evaluates key growth opportunities and offers actionable insights for industry participants to leverage these opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
my mHealth
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Propeller Health
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
NuvoAir
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Adherium
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Niox
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
OneBreath
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Sommetrics
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Aerin Medical
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Circadia Health
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Sleepiz
- Company Overview
- Value Proposition
- Growth Strategy
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 2: Data Monetization
- Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized and Proactive Care
List of Exhibits
