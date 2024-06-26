Discover the $SALMAN (Mohameme Bit Salman) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SALMAN (Mohameme Bit Salman) on its platform in the Main Zone (MEMEs) and the SALMAN/USDT trading pair started from 09:00 on 2024-06-21 (UTC).









About SALMAN

SALMAN is an erc-20 token deployed on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain with an approximate total supply of 420 billion tokens. The SALMAN token is a revolutionary addition to the world of cryptocurrency, standing out not only for its unique concept but also for its innovative features. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, SALMAN aims to blend humor, community engagement, and financial innovation to create a vibrant ecosystem for meme enthusiasts and crypto investors alike. With a total supply of 420,690,000,000 tokens and no buy or sell tax, the token is designed to be highly accessible and attractive to a broad audience.

One of the most notable aspects of the SALMAN token is its deflationary mechanism. To control inflation and increase the token's value over time, 15% of the total supply is set to be burnt. This strategic approach helps maintain a stable market supply, with 70% of the tokens currently available for trading. Additionally, the project ensures transparency and security through regular updates, rigorous testing, and auditing of its smart contracts, building trust within the community.

The tokenomics of SALMAN are carefully crafted to support the long-term vision of the project. With no team allocation, the focus remains entirely on community and market dynamics. The project’s roadmap includes securing listings on multiple prominent exchanges, developing innovative features like meme staking and NFT marketplaces, and fostering a dynamic community through various engagement initiatives.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , shared his enthusiasm about the listing of the SALMAN token, emphasizing the unique appeal of the Mohameme Bit Salman project. "We are excited to welcome SALMAN listing on XT Exchange. This project, with its community engagement, and financial innovation, is set to change the meme coin landscape. By incorporating elements like meme staking, NFT marketplaces, and play-to-earn gaming, we believe the project offers a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that we believe will greatly appeal to our users," said Warin.

About Mohameme Bit Salman

The Mohameme Bit Salman project’s primary goals include increasing meme coin adoption beyond traditional markets, fostering an inclusive and dynamic community, and introducing cutting-edge features such as meme staking, NFT marketplaces, and play-to-earn gaming opportunities.

Central to this ambitious plan is the Neo Project, an innovative initiative designed to create a futuristic, meme-centric digital city on the blockchain. This digital metropolis will feature unique elements like the LOL Line, a zero-transaction fee corridor for instant meme exchanges, and TrolArena, a virtual amusement park hosting meme contests and viral challenges. Additionally, the Jokebox decentralized marketplace will offer meme creators and collectors a platform to trade exclusive meme NFTs, while Shangri-Lol will provide a luxurious haven for crypto investors to relax and enjoy premium content.

The project’s phased development plan ensures systematic growth and expansion. From foundational infrastructure development to the introduction of advanced features and global partnerships, each phase is meticulously planned to achieve the overarching vision. Community engagement is a core focus, with regular updates, open communication channels, and community voting on key proposals. Through these efforts, Mohameme Bit Salman aims to build a robust, engaged community that drives the project's success and evolution.

The Mohameme Bit Salman project represents a movement blending humor, innovation, and financial empowerment. By joining forces with investors, meme enthusiasts, and blockchain innovators, the project seeks to create a lasting impact on the digital landscape, celebrating the cultural significance of memes while fostering a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem.

Website: salmancoin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/SalmanErc

x.com: https://x.com/Salman_ERC

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

