Viewedge Launches Online Sales Platform, Revolutionizing Traditional Sales Models

Dallas, TX, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewedge has launched an online sales platform that is set to revolutionize traditional sales models by cutting out intermediaries and enabling direct engagement with end customers. This platform currently serves most regions in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. By leveraging a robust supply chain and investing in independent research and development, Viewedge enhances both the cost-efficiency and performance of its products, offering customers a unique and superior experience.

Viewedge stands out in the visual technology industry, offering high-performance monitors for a wide range of users. With a reputation built on innovation and quality, Viewedge caters to professionals, gamers, and everyday consumers. This article explores Viewedge's core values and showcases their top monitors for 2024.

Innovation with a Purpose

Viewedge aims to revolutionize how people interact with digital content through innovative monitor technology. Their mission drives product development and customer engagement, ensuring that their monitors meet high standards of performance and reliability. Viewedge's focus on purposeful innovation ensures a significant impact on users' lives.

Leading with Vision

A team of forward-thinking leaders guides Viewedge, constantly pushing the limits of visual technology. Their dedication to technological advancement and ethical practices has positioned Viewedge as a market leader. By anticipating industry trends and prioritizing customer needs, Viewedge continues to deliver state-of-the-art products.

Dedicated Customer Support

Viewedge ensures customer satisfaction by providing extensive support services, including expert installation advice, troubleshooting, and efficient warranty handling. This commitment helps users maximize their monitors' potential with minimal downtime.

Extensive Product Line

Viewedge offers a broad range of monitors to suit various needs:

Ultra-High Definition Monitors

4K UHD Monitors : Ideal for creative professionals needing exceptional clarity.

: Ideal for creative professionals needing exceptional clarity. 5K and 8K Monitors: Suitable for high-definition content creation and medical imaging.

Curved Monitors

Immersive Viewing: Enhances immersion and reduces eye strain, perfect for gaming and multitasking.

High Refresh Rate Monitors

Gaming Monitors: With refresh rates up to 240Hz, these monitors offer smooth gameplay with minimal motion blur, supporting G-Sync and FreeSync.

Professional Monitors

Color Accuracy: Essential for photographers and designers, covering 100% of sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 color spaces.

Ultra-Wide Monitors

Increased Productivity: Provides expansive screen space for seamless multitasking.

Touchscreen Monitors

Interactive Experience: Ideal for educational and interactive settings, supporting multi-touch gestures.

Advanced Monitor Features

Viewedge monitors feature HDR for enhanced image depth, blue light reduction for eye comfort, and adaptive sync technologies for seamless visuals.

Top Picks for 2024

Viewedge offers a range of monitors to meet various needs. Here are some of the best options for 2024:

1. Viewedge CS24FK - 24 Inch Monitor Full HD 165Hz

If you need a quality gaming monitor without breaking the bank, the Viewedge CS24FK stands out. This 24-inch Full HD monitor combines affordability with high performance, making it perfect for home office setups and FPS gaming.

Resolution & Refresh Rate: Full HD (1920x1080) at 165Hz.

Design: Ultra-slim with a 3-sided frameless design for a sleek look.

Connectivity: HDMI and DP inputs.

Features: IPS panel with a 1 ms response time, 178° viewing angle, HDR 10 and 105% sRGB color gamut.

Ideal For: Home office users and shooting game players who are looking for a dependable, budget-friendly gaming monitor.

2. Viewedge CS24FT - 24 Inch Monitor 1080p FHD 100Hz

Best for Eye Comfort

For users who spend extended hours in front of their screens, the Viewedge CS24FT offers advanced eye protection technology, making it an excellent choice for both work and play.

Resolution & Refresh Rate: Full HD (1920x1080) at 100Hz.

Design: Standard frame with a focus on durability.

Connectivity: HDMI, VGA, and Audio Out.

Features: VA panel, wall mountable, flicker-free, blue light filter, and Adaptive Sync.

Ideal For: Office workers and gamers seeking a monitor with enhanced eye protection features.

3. Viewedge CS27QT - 27 Inch Monitor 1440p 2K 75Hz

Best for Professionals

For those who need more screen real estate and higher resolution for detailed work, the Viewedge CS27QT offers a 27-inch QHD display, perfect for professional applications like graphic design and video editing.

Resolution & Refresh Rate: QHD (2560x1440) at 75Hz.

Design: Larger screen with a minimalistic aesthetic.

Connectivity: HDMI and DisplayPort.

Features: IPS panel, 3 ms response time, flicker-free, blue light filter, wall mountable and Adaptive Sync.

Ideal For: Professionals requiring precise color reproduction and higher resolution for detailed tasks.

4. Viewedge CS27QK - 27 Inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor

Best for serious gamers will appreciate the Viewedge CS27QK for its fast refresh rate and responsive performance, delivering smooth and immersive gameplay.

Resolution & Refresh Rate: QHD (2560 x 1440p) at 165Hz.

Design: Designed with gamers in mind, offering a sleek and modern look.

Connectivity: Dual HDMI and DisplayPort.

Features: HDR 10, IPS panel, 1 ms response time, 90% NTSC, wall mountable, flicker-free, blue light filter, and Adaptive Sync.

Ideal For: Gamers looking for a monitor that provides a competitive edge with smooth visuals and quick response times.

Conclusion

With a diverse range of monitors, Viewedge ensures there is an option for everyone. Whether you are a professional, gamer, or casual user, Viewedge has a monitor that fits your needs. Choose the right monitor based on your use case and desired features, and elevate your viewing experience.

