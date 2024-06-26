IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Brian Collins, CEO of Horizon Fintex and Co-Creator of Upstream

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The latest podcast episode features Brian Collins, CEO of Horizon Fintex and Co-Creator of Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock market and global trading app.

To begin the interview, Collins discussed the relationship between Globex-U.S., Horizon, Upstream and MERJ as it relates to a recently launched capital raise inviting retail investors to own a piece of the proprietary trading and exchange technology powering Upstream.

“The investment opportunity is in Globex-U.S., an American entity which owns Horizon, a Swiss software company that licenses technology to MERJ for one of their markets called Upstream, a trading application that tokenizes real world assets and earns trading fees,” he said. “Those trading fees from Horizon’s technology deployment as an exchange are shared between MERJ, which is the regulated entity, and Horizon, the software company. Those profits, of course, also flow up to Globex-U.S., the company doing its funding round.”

“We really want people to come into a trading platform that allows us to open securities trading to everybody. It's no longer an elite kind of club where, especially outside of America, where you're from would preclude you from stock trading. In particular, investment opportunities that we feel are really exciting in America, with micro-cap and mid-cap companies, have been almost impossible to reach from here in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.”

“When those companies list in the States, they can come and do a list on our platform. It brings liquidity to those companies, driving their balance sheet and their liquidity in the U.S., as well as, of course, opening them up to an international retail investor community. What we want to really be able to do is have people invest in us so that we can bring even more companies to our exchange, add more value to U.S. companies that list with us and allow access to international retail investors… We want to have people as part of an exchange for a change.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest guest to learn more about how positioning retail investors as owners of the technology powering Upstream aligns with the overall vision to introduce the next generation of trading.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Horizon

Horizon is a fintech company that builds, licenses and powers securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Horizon’s in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading, starting with Upstream—the first large-scale application of this technology powered by Horizon and MERJ Exchange (MERJ).

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market (https://merj.exchange/), is a global securities trading app. Powered by Horizon's proprietary, transparency-first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com